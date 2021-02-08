10 high-impact college basketball seniors, ranked

Veteran leadership and experience are major keys to college basketball teams looking to make a run in March. Andy Katz ranks his top 10 impact seniors on this week's episode of March Madness 365.

You can also hear from Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates, Missouri's head coach Cuonzo Martin and Southern Cal's Evan Mobley on this episode.

Here are Katz's top 10 impact seniors through Feb. 7.

10. Terry Taylor — Austin Peay, Guard

Austin Peay's senior leader and best player, Terry Taylor, has had a remarkable year. The 6'5" guard averages 21.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

9. D’Mitrik Trice — Wisconsin, Guard

Wisconsin is loaded with senior leadership but, so far this season, Trice has stood out. The 6'0" guard averages 13.8 points and 3.8 assists per game — currently the best on the Badgers in both of those categories. Wisconsin takes on No. 3 Michigan at home this Sunday.

8. McKinley Wright IV — Colorado, Guard

McKinley Wright IV is emerging as one of the best guards in the Pac-12. He averages 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game — leading the Buffs in points and assists.

College basketball rankings: Ohio State jumps, Texas stumbles in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

7. Sam Hauser — Virginia, Forward

Although this is Sam Hauser's first season playing for Virginia, he has already fit into Tony Bennett's system. Hauser leads the 'Hoos with 15.4 points and seven rebounds per game.

6. Isaiah Livers — Michigan, Forward

Livers is No. 3 Michigan's senior glue. A team that has a star freshman in Hunter Dickinson and other key pieces, Katz sees Livers as starting to command the Wolverines on the floor. The 6'7" will hope to improve upon 14.6 points and six rebounds per game once Michigan returns from a program-wide COVID pause.

5. Sandro Mamukelashvili — Seton Hall, Forward

Sandro Mamukelashvili has gone from good to great for Seton Hall his senior year. The big man has taken on the senior leadership role and leads the Pirates with 17.9 points and 7.1 boards per game.

UNBEATEN: Why Baylor could enter Selection Sunday undefeated

4. MaCio Teague — Baylor, Guard

MaCio Teague is one of four Baylor guards scoring in double digits this season. The Bears' senior guard scores 14.6 points per game and is a part of one of the most dangerous backcourts in college basketball. Thanks to Teague and company Baylor looks to be the favorite in the Big 12 with a shot to win it all.

3. John Petty Jr. — Alabama, Guard

Similar to Baylor, Alabama has four players scoring in double figures this year. John Petty Jr. is one and the the 6'5" guard averages 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a team that may be the biggest surprise to some fans in the SEC.

STRANGE TIMES: The AP top 25 basketball poll this week is historically weird

2. Corey Kispert — Gonzaga, Guard/Forward

Corey Kispert has had a breakout year for Gonzaga. Last season, Kispert averaged 13.9 points per game. This season, the Zags' leader puts up 19.9 points an outing. Kispert's leadership has been praised across college basketball as the Bulldogs look to continue their undefeated season.

1. Luka Garza — Iowa, Forward

Luka Garza was the preseason favorite to win National Player of the Year and is still in contention for the award. The 6'11" forward is the focus of every defense he plays against, and yet, he is still improving on his stat line. Garza averages 25.5 points per game and is leading the Hawkeyes in points, rebounds and possibly to a Big Ten championship.