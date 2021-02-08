HOOPS:

😱 Ole Miss topples No. 10 Missouri to highlight a night full of men's hoops

Full women's scoreboard

👀 March Madness programming schedule announced
basketball-men-d1 flag

Mike Lopresti | NCAA.com | February 8, 2021

The AP top 25 basketball poll this week is historically weird

Why Baylor and Gonzaga can go undefeated this season

You want the smoking gun that proves how absolutely out of the box and off the rails this college basketball season is? Here is this week’s Associated Press top-25.

No Kansas. No Duke. No Kentucky. No North Carolina. No Michigan State. No UCLA. No Indiana. It's as if the rich neighborhood suddenly had a power failure.

RANKINGS: See Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings 

Of the 25 teams in the rankings, 18 have never won a national championship — starting with Gonzaga and Baylor at No. 1 and No. 2. Five of the 25 have never reached the Final Four. Seven others have not made it there in this century.

Of the 81 national championships decided in the history of the NCAA tournament, 71 were won by programs that are unranked this week.

The only three schools in this week’s top-25 that have won national championships in the past 57 years are Villanova, Virginia and Michigan.

With the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma — this week’s top-25 has produced 38 Associated Press or playoff national champions in football since 1939 — but only 10 in basketball.

On the list of programs with the most NCAA tournament appearances, none of the top eight are ranked this week.

BUBBLE TEAMS: 10 teams to watch with a month left in the season

The mighty ACC? One teams — No. 9 Virginia — is in the top 16.

Fifty different teams received at least one vote in the AP or coaches’ polls this week. Winthrop, Boise State, UAB, Toledo . . . but none of them were named Duke, Kentucky or Michigan State, with their 43 Final Four appearances among them. Yeah, a very different season.

UNBEATEN: Why Baylor could enter Selection Sunday undefeated

2021 Big 12 softball preview: Oklahoma reigns supreme, Texas within striking distance

Here are the Big 12 softball teams that can compete with Oklahoma for the conference crown.
READ MORE

2021 Big 12 baseball preview: Texas trio headlines packed Big 12

The Big 12 could be on the verge of having its best showing since 2017. Here's how the conference's baseball teams stack up.
READ MORE

10 high-impact college basketball seniors, ranked

These are the 10 seniors who play the most crucial role on their teams, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners