Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | February 9, 2021

2021 bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

2021 NCAA tournament: Predicted March Madness bracket by Andy Katz

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's latest March Madness bracket predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

All of his predictions here are based on games through Sunday, Feb. 7. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

The 2021 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz.

And here's that same bracket in table form.

  Region region region region
1 Gonzaga Ohio State Baylor Michigan
16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T Sam Houston State South Dakota/Bryant UMBC
         
2 Alabama Villanova Illinois Virginia
15 Navy Eastern Washington Northeastern Cleveland State
         
3 Iowa Missouri Tennessee Texas
14 Siena Grand Canyon Texas State Liberty
         
4 West Virginia Oklahoma USC Houston
13 UC Santa Barbara UNC Greensboro UAB Winthrop
         
5 Florida State Wisconsin Purdue Texas Tech
12 Belmont Colorado State/St. John's Toledo Utah State
         
6 Xavier UCLA Rutgers Creighton
11 LSU San Diego State/Georgia Tech UConn Oregon
         
7 Kansas Virginia Tech Oklahoma State Colorado
10 St.  Bonaventure Stanford Loyola Chicago Drake
         
8 Indiana Louisville North Carolina Florida
9 Clemson BYU Minnesota Maryland

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Ohio State joins Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan as a No. 1 seed

There was one change on the No. 1 seed line from Katz's last bracket projection, which was made Feb. 4. Ohio State replaced Villanova as a projected No. 1 seed, to join Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan on the top seed line, giving the Big Ten two No. 1 seeds.

Through Feb. 7, Baylor is No. 1 in the NET rankings, followed by No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Michigan. Ohio State checks in at No. 7. Katz's four No. 1 seeds are also the top four teams in the latest AP poll — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

Gonzaga and Baylor have both maintained their undefeated records, a combined 35-0. Michigan is 13-1 on the season, only losing at Minnesota. Ohio State has won four in a row to improve to 15-4.

In addition to two No. 1 seeds, the Big Ten has lots of everything else

Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 seed, a No. 3 seed, two No. 5 seeds, a No. 6 seed, a No. 7 seed, a No.  8 seed, and two No. 9 seeds.

If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance eight Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.

If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:

  • Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.
  • Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
  • Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.
  • Iowa could earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.

Recent national champions in unusual positions

Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.

In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, North Carolina is a No. 8 seed and Duke is not projected to make the field.

Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 5-12. Michigan State, which has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 and which is the last Big Ten team to win the national championship, is not in Katz's latest projected tournament field, as the Spartans are 9-7 (3-7 Big Ten).

A breakdown of the bubble

It's still early in conference play, obviously, but here's a look at the teams that just made the cut for Katz's tournament projections.

Colorado State and St. John's are projected to play in one First Four matchup, with San Diego State and Georgia Tech in another.

The first four teams that missed Katz's predicted bracket are Boise State, Arkansas, Saint Louis and Penn State.

Here's Katz's full field of 68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
3. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
4. 1 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
5. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten
6. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
7. 2 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
8. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
9. 3 -- Texas | Big 12
10. 3 -- Missouri | SEC
11. 3 -- Tennessee | SEC
12. 3 -- Iowa | Big Ten
13. 4 -- Houston | American (AQ)
14. 4 -- USC | Pac-12 (AQ)
15. 4 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
16. 4 -- West Virginia | Big 12
17. 5 -- Florida State | ACC
18. 5 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
19. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
20. 5 -- Purdue | Big Ten
21. 6 -- UCLA | Pac-12
22. 6 -- Creighton | Big East
23. 6 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
24. 6 -- Xavier | Big East
25. 7 -- Kansas | Big 12
26. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
27. 7 -- Colorado | Pac-12
28. 7 -- Virginia Tech | ACC
29. 8 -- Louisville | ACC
30. 8 -- Florida | SEC
31. 8 -- North Carolina | ACC
32. 8 -- Indiana | Big Ten
33. 9 -- Clemson | ACC
34. 9 -- Minnesota | Big Ten
35. 9 -- Maryland | Big Ten
36. 9 -- BYU | WCC
37. 10 -- Stanford | Pac-12
38. 10 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
39. 10 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
40. 10 -- St. Bonaventure | A-10
41. 11 -- LSU | SEC
42. 11 -- UConn | Big East
43. 11 -- Oregon | Pac-12
44. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West
45. 11 -- Colorado State | Mountain West
46. 11 -- Georgia Tech | ACC
47. 12 -- St. John's | Big East
48. 12 -- Utah State | Mountain West
49. 12 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
50. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ)
51. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
52. 13 -- UAB | C-USA (AQ)
53. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
54. 13 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
55. 14 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
56. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
57. 14 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
58. 14 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
59. 15 -- Navy | Patriot (AQ)
60. 15 -- Northeastern | CAA (AQ)
61. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
62. 15 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky (AQ)
63. 16 -- Sam Houston State | Southland (AQ)
64. 16 -- UMBC | America East (AQ)
65. 16 -- South Dakota | Summit (AQ)
66. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ)
67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

 

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament:

Round Dates LocationS
Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14  
First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

