Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | February 9, 2021

2021 NCAA March Madness bracket preview: Top 16 reveal time, channel

2021 NCAA tournament: Predicted March Madness bracket by Andy Katz

The long wait is almost over — March Madness is approaching for the 2020-21 season. With a little more than one month until Selection Sunday, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will reveal its in-season top 16 on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Though plenty can change until the actual 2021 bracket reveal on Sunday, March 14, this Saturday provides a chance to see where things stand through Feb. 12 games. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's top-16 reveal.

2021 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel

The in-season Top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season. A second half hour will air on CBSSN at 1 p.m.

Last year, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State ranked in the top four spots in the in-season announcement. The NCAA tournament was later canceled due to COVID-19.

In-season top 16: Where do they end up?

In the first two years of the in-season reveal, there weren't many big shakeups by the time of Selection Sunday. Most teams either remained the same seed or moved up or down a seed or two.

For the most part.

The 2017-18 Oklahoma team had been a No. 4 seed in the in-season top 16 announcement, but OU went on a 4-10 slide going into the NCAA tournament — and got a No. 10 seed. The Sooners lost to Rhode Island in the first round.

The 2018-19 season saw the final five teams in the in-season top 16 all drop on the seed lines, including Nevada and Louisville falling from No. 4 to No. 7 seeds. All five of these teams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Year Team In-season seed
(overall)		 NCAAT seed
(overall)		 Change
(in seed)
2017
Villanova		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2017
Kansas		 1 (2) 1 (2) 0
2017
Baylor		 1 (3) 3 (12) Down 2
2017
Gonzaga		 1 (4) 1 (4) 0
2017
North Carolina		 2 (5) 1 (3) Up 1
2017
Florida State		 2 (6) 3 (10) Down 1
2017
Louisville		 2 (7) 2 (8) 0
2017
Oregon		 2 (8) 3 (9) Down 1
2017
Arizona		 3 (9) 2 (6) Up 1
2017
Virginia		 3 (10) 5 (17) Down 2
2017
Florida		 3 (11) 4 (14) Down 1
2017
Kentucky		 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1
2017
Butler		 4 (13) 4 (13) 0
2017
West Virginia		 4 (14) 4 (16) 0
2017
UCLA		 4 (15) 3 (11) Up 1
2017
Duke		 4 (16) 2 (7) Up 2
2018
Virginia		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2018
Villanova		 1 (2) 1 (2) 0
2018
Xavier		 1 (3) 1 (4) 0
2018
Purdue		 1 (4) 2 (7) Down 1
2018
Auburn		 2 (5) 4 (13) Down 2
2018
Kansas		 2 (6) 1 (3) Up 1
2018
Duke		 2 (7) 2 (6) 0
2018
Cincinnati		 2 (8) 2 (8) 0
2018
Clemson		 3 (9) 5 (19) Down 2
2018 
Texas Tech		 3 (10) 3 (12) 0
2018
Michigan State		 3 (11) 3 (9) 0
2018
North Carolina		 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1
2018
Tennessee		 4 (13) 3 (10) Up 1
2018
Ohio State		 4 (14) 5 (20) Down 1
2018
Arizona		 4 (15) 4 (16) 0
2018
Oklahoma		 4 (16) 10 (40) Down 6
2019
Duke		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2019
Tennessee		 1 (2) 2 (5) Down 1
2019
Virginia		 1 (3) 1 (2) 0
2019
Gonzaga		 1 (4) 1 (4) 0
2019
Kentucky		 2 (5) 2 (7) 0
2019
Michigan		 2 (6) 2 (8) 0
2019
North Carolina		 2 (7) 1 (3) Up 1
2019
Michigan State		 2 (8) 2 (6) 0
2019
Purdue		 3 (9) 3 (12) 0
2019
Kansas		 3 (10) 4 (13) Down 1
2019
Houston		 3 (11) 3 (9) 0
2019
Marquette		 3 (12) 5 (17) Down 2
2019
Iowa State		 4 (13) 6 (24) Down 2
2019
Nevada		 4 (14) 7 (26) Down 3
2019
Louisville		 4 (15) 7 (25) Down 3
2019
Wisconsin		 4 (16) 5 (19) Down 1

But what about teams that started outside the in-season top 16 and yet ended up getting a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament?

Through the first few years of the in-season reveal, there have been one (2017), three (2018) and five (2019) teams to move into a top-four seed after missing the in-season top 16 list.

Of these nine teams, six ended up getting a No. 4 seed. The other three teams earned a No. 3 seed. In terms of the overall rank, Texas Tech moved up the most — the 2018 Red Raiders were No. 10 on the overall seed. Texas Tech, of course, would go on to the NCAA tournament championship game.

These late risers have done well in the NCAA tournament. Of the nine, two reached the national championship game and seven advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Only two lost in the first round.

Year Team NCAAT seed (overall) NCAAT result
2017
West Virginia		 4 (15) Sweet 16
2018
Michigan		 3 (11) Runner-up
2018
Wichita State		 4 (14) First Round
2018
Gonzaga		 4 (15) Sweet 16
2019
Texas Tech		 3 (10) Runner-up
2019
LSU		 3 (11) Sweet 16
2019
Florida State		 4 (14) Sweet 16
2019
Kansas State		 4 (15) First Round
2019
Virginia Tech		 4 (16) Sweet 16

CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game Windows and Programming Schedule

Turner Sports and CBS Sports today announced the game windows and programming schedule for upcoming live coverage of all 67 games from the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.
Don't be surprised when you are hearing about Belmont in March. Here's why

While Gonzaga and Baylor have had all the focus in their dominance of this college basketball season, the Belmont Bruins have something to say about who the best team in the country might be.
Missouri Southern's Cam Martin leads the DII men's basketball all-around, all-stats team

Missouri Southern forward Cam Martin headlines the DII men's basketball all-around, all-stats team.
Latest on this historic season

