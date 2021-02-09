DII men's basketball rankings: Takeaways from this week's NABC poll

Northern State finished the road portion of its regular season schedule with an 8-0 record.

The top five of this week's NABC poll is identical to the last. But there were four newcomers in the top 25, along with several teams that continued to drop.

We've got takeaways and analysis from the rankings. But first, the poll itself:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Colorado School of Mines (13) 10-0 396 1 2 Northern State (2) 12-0 383 2 3 Northwest Missouri State (1) 14-1 371 3 4 Lincoln Memorial 15-1 351 4 5 West Texas A&M 7-1 330 5 6 Truman State 12-1 313 7 7 Mercyhurst 7-0 303 8 8 Colorado Mesa 13-1 289 9 9 Lubbock Christian 12-0 272 10 10 Alabama Huntsville 8-1 251 11 11 Hillsdale 13-1 246 12 12 Findlay 12-2 212 6 13 Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 196 14 14 Point Loma 3-0 187 13 15 DBU 12-2 180 15 16 Washburn 12-3 153 17 17 St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 143 19 18 Northwest Nazarene 8-1 94 23 19 Lee 9-2 91 18 20 Queens (N.C.) 9-4 87 16 21 Flagler 8-2 61 NR 22 Charleston (W.Va.) 7-2 51 NR 23 West Liberty 7-3 46 NR 24 Gannon 4-0 31 NR 25 Valdosta State 10-4 28 20

The top five remains the same, again

For the second week in a row, there were no changes to the top five in the latest NABC poll.

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines has been idle since Feb. 1, when it defeated Regis, 84-52. The Orediggers' next four games were postponed. They're scheduled to return on Friday, Feb. 12, at Fort Lewis.

The second-ranked Northern State Wolves wrapped up their road schedule with a two-game sweep of Mary over the weekend. Their remaining four games are all at home, and they finished a perfect 8-0 away from Aberdeen, S.D.

No. 3 Northwest Missouri State extended its winning streak to nine with victories over Missouri Southern and Missouri Western last week. The Bearcats will visit Missouri Western at 8 ET tonight.

Now 16-1, No. 4 Lincoln Memorial has won nine straight thanks to a 106-72 triumph over Catawba on Monday.

Finally, the fifth-ranked Buffaloes ended a 19-day layoff by sweeping Angelo State in a home-and-home series over the weekend. West Texas A&M will host Western New Mexico at 3:30 today.

Texas A&M-Kingsville continues to roll, while Findlay, Valdosta State fall

In last week's poll, Texas A&M-Kingsville rose from No. 22 to No. 14. The Javelinas improved once again, this time ascending one spot to No. 13. They've now won 11 straight and haven't lost since Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Findlay is going in the opposite direction. The Oilers dropped six spots from No. 6 to No. 12 after suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season. They fell to then-No. 12 Hillsdale, 82-71, on Saturday, and were upset last night by Cedarville, 90-84, in overtime.

Last week, then-No. 20 Valdosta State split a two-game series against Montevallo. The Blazers are 2-2 in their last four contests. It was just two weeks ago when they were ranked No. 16. But they've fallen once again, this time to No. 25.

Four new teams join the poll

There were four newcomers in this week's top 25.

No. 21 Flagler is on a six-game winning streak following a 2-2 start, while No. 22 Charleston (W.Va.) is on an eight-game tear after opening its season 0-2.

In February, No. 23 West Liberty is 3-0 and scoring an even 115 points per game. The Hilltoppers' margin of victory in those last three games are 32, 39 and 47.

The Golden Knights began their season in early January and won all four games that month. They'll return to the floor tomorrow night at Clarion.