2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Player of the Year announced

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | February 13, 2021

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its 30-player midseason men's basketball team for the 2021 Naismith Trophy on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Dayton's Obi Toppin won the award in 2020. This year's list features representation from 25 different schools across 10 conferences. Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa and Villanova are the four programs with multiple midseason candidates.

Iowa's Luka Garza is the lone finalist or semifinalist from a year ago to make the 2021 midseason team. This season's list will be trimmed once to 10 semifinalists on March 4 and again to four finalists on March 16.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be announced on April 4, one day before the NCAA national championship game.

Here is the complete midseason team:

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Jose Alvarado Sr. G Georgia Tech ACC
Charles Bassey Jr. C Western Kentucky C-USA
Jared Butler Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Marcus Carr Jr. G Minnesota Big Ten
Justin Champagnie So. F Pitt ACC
Kofi Cockburn So. C Illinois Big Ten
Derek Culver Jr. F West Virginia Big 12
Cade Cunningham Fr. G Oklahoma State Big 12
Oscar da Silva Sr. F Stanford Pac-12
Hunter Dickinson Fr. C Michigan Big Ten
Ayo Dosunmu Jr. G Illinois Big Ten
Luka Garza Sr. C Iowa Big Ten
Collin Gillespie Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST
Quentin Grimes Jr. G Houston AAC
Trayce Jackson-Davis So. F Indiana Big Ten
Herbert Jones Sr. F/G Alabama SEC
Carlik Jones Sr. G Louisville ACC
Corey Kispert Sr. F Gonzaga WCC
Cameron Krutwig Sr. C Loyola-Chicago MVC
E.J. Liddell So. F Ohio State Big Ten
Sandro Mamukelashvili Sr. F Seton Hall BIG EAST
Mac McClung Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12
Davion Mitchell Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Evan Mobley Fr. F USC Pac-12
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl So. F Villanova BIG EAST
Jalen Suggs Fr. G Gonzaga WCC
Cameron Thomas Fr. G LSU SEC
Drew Timme So. F Gonzaga WCC
Trevion Williams Jr. F Purdue Big Ten
Marcus Zegarowski Jr. G Creighton BIG EAST

