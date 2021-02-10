2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Player of the Year announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its 30-player midseason men's basketball team for the 2021 Naismith Trophy on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Dayton's Obi Toppin won the award in 2020. This year's list features representation from 25 different schools across 10 conferences. Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa and Villanova are the four programs with multiple midseason candidates.

Iowa's Luka Garza is the lone finalist or semifinalist from a year ago to make the 2021 midseason team. This season's list will be trimmed once to 10 semifinalists on March 4 and again to four finalists on March 16.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be announced on April 4, one day before the NCAA national championship game.

Here is the complete midseason team: