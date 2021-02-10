CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game Windows and Programming Schedule

CBS to Televise National Championship Along with Final Four National Semifinals

TBS to Present Elite Eight Games in Primetime on Tuesday, March 30;

CBS to Broadcast Elite Eight Games in Primetime on Monday, March 29

All Sweet 16 Games to Air in Standalone Television Windows on TBS and CBS, Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28

NCAA Tournament Coverage Tips Off with One-Hour Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 14, at 6 p.m. ET

Turner Sports and CBS Sports today announced the game windows and programming schedule for upcoming live coverage of all 67 games from the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live. The NCAA previously announced this year’s schedule and game dates for the tournament, which will be staged entirely in Indiana, with 55 of the 67 games being played in Indianapolis.

CBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, and then the National Championship on Monday, April 5, at 9 p.m. ET, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Saturday’s pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m., with the first game set for 5 p.m.

The Regional Final games will once again be split by TBS and CBS and each of the Elite Eight games will be played in primetime. CBS will air the games on Monday, March 29, beginning at 7 p.m., and TBS will televise the games on Tuesday, March 30, with coverage starting at 6 p.m.

The Regional Semifinals will air on CBS and TBS, with each of the eight Sweet 16 games airing in its own television window on Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28. TBS will televise two games in primetime each night – beginning at 7 p.m. – while CBS will broadcast the first two games in the afternoon on both days, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The First Round will take place on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, with coverage beginning at Noon each day. The Second Round games will be played on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22, beginning at Noon. First and Second Round games will air across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV and TBS, with all four games being played on Thursday, March 18, and coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

Coverage of the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with a one-hour Selection Show on Sunday, March 14, from 6-7 p.m. on CBS.

Click here to see a full printable schedule.

Additional highlights:

Turner Sports will air 43 game telecasts across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV);

CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8, Sweet 16 and First and Second Rounds;

TBS will televise 20 contests including the Elite 8, Sweet 16, First and Second Round games and the First Four;

TNT will air 12 games including First and Second Round matchups;

truTV will televise a total of 11 games, including the First Four and the First and Second Rounds.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will again present integrated game and studio productions with pregame, halftime, bridge and postgame shows from studios in New York City and Atlanta.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Additionally, social integrations will include the latest highlights, behind the scenes content and news updates across the official March Madness Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts for companion content throughout the tournament.

Turner Sports will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and National Championship in 2022, with the events alternating between CBS and Turner each year throughout the partnership.

