Missouri Southern's Cam Martin leads the DII men's basketball all-around, all-stats team

We're going to try something different for this week's DII men's basketball all-stats team.

Because there were so many impressive showings to choose from, a player must've recorded a double-double and finished with multiples in at least four statistical categories to be considered. Think of it as an "all-around, all-stats" team.

Here's this week's group.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Feb. 7, were taken into account.

Guard — Nick Edwards, Glenville State

The lone guard on this list is Glenville State's Nick Edwards. He finished with 15 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers in their 91-80 win over Notre Dame (OH) on Feb. 3. While the junior shot just 3-for-8 from the floor, he managed to go 9-for-12 at the free-throw line. His 13 dimes are tied with three other players for the second-most in a single game this season. Edwards committed only one personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

Forward — Cam Martin, Missouri Southern

Yes, Cam Martin was on last week's all-stats team. But I couldn't leave him off this week since he met the requirements. Actually, he met them twice. The senior scored 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting while adding 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks on Feb. 2. Martin followed that up with a 24-point, 21-rebound performance in the Lions' 72-66 win over Lincoln (MO) on Feb. 4. He also added four assists and three blocks in the victory.

DON'T MISS: Takeaways from the latest NABC poll for DII men's basketball

Forward — Josh Price, Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana has won five straight, and Josh Price is one of the main reasons why. The senior tallied a game-high 34 points while adding 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during the Screaming Eagles' 78-71 win over William Jewell on Feb. 5. He shot 13-for-22 from the field in just over 32 minutes of floor time. Those 34 points, one short of his career high set on Jan. 23, were the most of any player on this list.

Forward — Latreavin Black, USC Aiken

Latreavin Black posted a 20-rebound, 10-point double-double for the Pacers on Feb. 3. The junior added three assists and two steals in 32 minutes of play. His 20 boards were the second-most for a USC Aiken player in its history as a DII program. Black controlled the glass all night long, and split his total evenly with 10 offensive rebounds and 10 on the defensive end.

Forward — Parker Fox, Northern State

Rounding out this week's all-stats team is the leading scorer on the country's second-ranked club. Parker Fox recorded a season-high 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting during Northern State's 83-76 win over Mary on Feb. 5. The high-flying forward added 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals to help the Wolves remain undefeated.