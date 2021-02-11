Turner Sports & CBS Sports to preview March Madness in February with in-season look at NCAA tournament bracket

CBS to Broadcast Unveiling of Current Top 16 Seeds with “NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview” on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 12:30 PM, ET

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will present the NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview this Saturday, Feb. 13 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt will join remotely for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 13.

Host Greg Gumbel along with analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will discuss the selections, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings with Barnhart and Gavitt. They also will talk about all of the changes surrounding this year’s NCAA Tournament, which will be held in its entirety at one site (Indiana) for the first time. Among the topics covered will be an explanation of the S-curve for bracketing decisions since there will be no geographic limitations as well as the tournament schedule dates and TV game windows.

The NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview will continue on CBS Sports Network at 1:00 PM, ET with an extended 30-minute show as Gumbel, Kellogg and Davis will provide more in-depth conversation. CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm will also join the show to project out the remainder of the 68-team bracket, analyze bubble teams and highlight key storylines as March rapidly approaches.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 PM, ET on CBS.