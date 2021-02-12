3 must-watch games in DII men's basketball this weekend

Jaizec Lottie is averaging 25.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for a Flagler team that has won seven straight.

Sunday will mark the halfway point of February. There are just a handful of games remaining on each team's regular season schedule.

Here are three matchups you can't miss in DII men's basketball this weekend.

No. 21 Flagler (9-2) at Augusta (6-4) | 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13

One of the hottest teams in the country is No. 21 Flagler. The Saints have won seven straight, and haven't lost since Jan. 6. Jaizec Lottie has a lot do with that. The senior guard is averaging a team-high 25.4 points per game on 49.7 percent shooting. He's also hitting 40.7 percent of his 3-point field-goal attempts while grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game.

Augusta must do a better job of defending Lottie than it did back on Jan. 13. He finished with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting to help the Saints capture a 70-64 victory. Twenty-one of his points came in the second half. He's not the only Saint that can take over a game, but he's the one that makes their offense go.

On the flip side, the Jaguars' starting lineup features three players currently averaging at least 12 points per game on 50 percent shooting. Darren Lucas-White is scoring a team-high 13.9 points per game, but it's truly a balanced scoring attack from Augusta. Right behind Lucas-White are Lee Flenor (13.3), Tyree Myers (13.0) and Tyshaun Crawford (12.2). Look for the Jaguars to feed Crawford who, at 7-1, will have a height advantage over every Flagler player.

Missouri Southern (11-7) at No. 3 Northwest Missouri State (16-1) | 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13

This will be the second meeting in 11 days between Missouri Southern and No. 3 Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats held off the Lions 84-74 on Feb. 2 behind Ryan Hawkins' 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Missouri Southern fought valiantly, but couldn't pull off an upset despite 30 points from Cam Martin.

Expect another dogfight in this rematch. The Lions have won three straight in the time since, and Martin has proven to be one of the country's top scorers. His 26.1 points per game scoring average is the third-highest in DII. The 6-9 senior is shooting 59.7 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from deep. He's also grabbing a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Bearcats just won their 11th-straight game on Thursday night. Their only loss remains an 84-82 overtime heartbreaker to Washburn on Jan. 7. Northwest Missouri State's two leading scorers, Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins, average a combined 41.1 points per game.

Still, the Bearcats can burn you from anywhere on the roster. Of the eight players that average at least 10 minutes per game, six have a field-goal percentage over 50. The team is shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, which ranks sixth in the country.

No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0) at Roberts Wesleyan (4-3) | 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14

While the 17th-ranked Spartans have only played four games this season, they've managed to put up some incredible numbers. St. Thomas Aquinas is averaging 99.8 points per game, which is second to only West Liberty's scoring average of 106.2. Granted, four games is a tiny sample size. But it's all we have to go on in this most unusual of seasons.

Grant Singleton headlines the Spartans' potent offense. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 21 points per game on a whopping 60 percent shooting. St. Thomas Aquinas shoots 50.9 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from beyond the arc as a unit.

This will be Roberts Wesleyan's biggest test of the year defensively. Opponents are scoring 79.7 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting against the Redhawks. To counteract this, they'll need their offense to keep constant pressure on the Spartans. Three Redhawks — Reggie Clark, Armon Nasseri and Isaiah Lewis — are currently averaging more than 40 points per game combined.