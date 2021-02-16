2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

HOOPS:

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top four teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal, which reflected the games played through Friday, Feb. 12. The Bulldogs, Bears, Wolverines and Buckeyes are also the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions.

The complete list and order of the top 16 teams, which was announced Saturday, Feb. 13, on CBS, is available here

Katz's latest predictions reflect the games played through Sunday, Feb. 14. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

Editor's note: This bracket has been corrected because of an editing error. The first image incorrectly had Xavier meeting Marquette in the first round, not Minnesota.

2021 NCAA tournament bracket predictions from NCAA.com's Andy Katz, based on games through Feb. 14.

And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

  Region region region region
1 Gonzaga Ohio State Baylor Michigan
16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T Eastern Washington James Madison/Mount St. Mary's Vermont
         
2 Houston Alabama Illinois Villanova
15 Grand Canyon Texas State Siena North Dakota State
         
3 Oklahoma Virginia Tennessee West Virginia
14 Colgate Abilene Christian Liberty UNC Greensboro
         
4 Iowa Texas Tech Texas Missouri
13 Winthrop Toledo UC Santa Barbara Wright State
         
5 USC Florida State Wisconsin Creighton
12 Belmont Colorado State/Seton Hall Ole Miss/Saint Louis Western Kentucky
         
6 Virginia Tech Purdue Kansas Rutgers
11 LSU San Diego State VCU Utah State
         
7 Creighton Oklahoma State Colorado UCLA
10 Arkansas UConn Drake Florida
         
8 Maryland Xavier Indiana Louisville
9 Loyola Chicago Minnesota BYU Oregon

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the No. 1 seeds

These four teams were the four No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's most recent NCAA tournament predictions prior to the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal, and the committee saw the top four teams (and their order) the same way.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are also the top four teams in the AP poll — in that order — and the first three teams are also the top three teams in the NET rankings, as of Feb. 13.

If those predicted seeds are to hold, then the Big Ten could join an exclusive club of conferences that had multiple No. 1 seeds in the same NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Gonzaga and Baylor are each attempting to take an undefeated record into Selection Sunday.

In addition to two No. 1 seeds, the Big Ten has lots of everything else

Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 seed, a No. 4 seed, a No. 5 seed, two No. 6 seeds, two No.  8 seeds, and a No. 9 seed.

If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance nine Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.

If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:

  • Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.
  • Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
  • Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.
  • Iowa could potentially earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.

Recent national champions in an unusual position

Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.

In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, neither Duke nor North Carolina is projected to make the field.

Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 6-13. Michigan State, which has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 and which is the last Big Ten team to win the national championship, is not in Katz's latest projected tournament field, as the Spartans are10-8 (4-8 Big Ten).

Here's Katz's full field of 68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
3. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
4. 1 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
5. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten
6. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
8. 2 -- Houston | American (AQ)
9. 3 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
10. 3 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
11. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12
12. 3 -- Tennessee | SEC
13. 4 -- Iowa | Big Ten
14. 4 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
15. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
16. 4 -- Missouri | SEC
17. 5 -- USC | Pac-12 (AQ)
18. 5 -- Creighton | Big East
19. 5 -- Florida State | ACC
20. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
21. 6 -- Purdue | Big Ten
22. 6 -- Kansas | Big 12
23. 6 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
24. 6 -- Virginia Tech | ACC
25. 7 -- Clemson | ACC
26. 7 -- Colorado | Pac-12
27. 7 -- UCLA | Pac-12
28. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
29. 8 -- Indiana | Big Ten
30. 8 -- Xavier | Big East
31. 8 -- Louisville | ACC
32. 8 -- Maryland | Big Ten
33. 9 -- Minnesota | Big Ten
34. 9 -- BYU | WCC
35. 9 -- Oregon | Pac-12
36. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
37. 10 -- UConn | Big East
38. 10 -- Arkansas | SEC
39. 10 -- Florida | SEC
40. 10 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
41. 11 -- LSU | SEC
42. 11 -- VCU | Atlantic 10
43. 11 -- Utah State | Mountain West
44. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West
45. 11 -- Colorado State | Mountain West
46. 11 -- Seton Hall | Big East
47. 12 -- Ole Miss | SEC
48. 12 -- Saint Louis | Atlantic 10
49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ)
50. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ)
51. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
52. 13 -- Wright State | Horizon (AQ)
53. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
54. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
55. 14 -- Abilene Christian | Southland (AQ)
56. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
57. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
58. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
60. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
61. 15 -- North Dakota State | Summit (AQ)
62. 15 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
63. 16 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky (AQ)
64. 16 -- Vermont | America East (AQ)
65. 16 -- James Madison | CAA (AQ)
66. 16 -- Mount St.  Mary's | NEC (AQ)
67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

 

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament:

Round Dates LocationS
Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14  
First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

