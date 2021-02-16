Iowa at Wisconsin and 6 more college hoops games picked this week

HOOPS:

Andy Katz went 3-5 with his picks last week to bring his overall record to 60-35 this season. This week, Katz is back with a loaded slate of must-watch games. 

You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. This edition of March Madness 365 also features interviews with ESPN's bracketologist Joe Lunardi, KPI rankings creator Kevin Pauga and Ohio State's head coach Chris Holtmann. 

No. 6 Houston at Wichita State | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 18 | ESPN2

One of Houston's losses this season was on the road against East Carolina. Katz sees Houston dropping another in-conference road game as the Shockers grab a marquee win.

Katz's pick: Wichita State

No. 11 Iowa at No. 21 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 18 | ESPN3

Wisconsin has had some matchup problems in its front court. Katz sees this trend continuing against Luka Garza and company. 

Katz's pick: Iowa 

No. 15 Texas Tech at No. 23 Kansas | 2 p..m. ET on Saturday, Feb.  20 | ESPN

Kansas is back in the top 25 and has won three straight. Katz likes them in this matchup and can see the Jayhawks making a deep run in the Big 12 tournament. 

Katz's pick: Kansas

No 13 West Virginia at No. 12 Texas | 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb.  20 | ABC

Katz thinks the Longhorns are turning a corner after coming out of COVID-related pause. They lost three straight out of the pause but have put together two wins since.

Katz's pick: Texas

No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State | 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 21 | CBS

Katz can't pick against Michigan two weeks in a row. Katz favors the Wolverines. 

Katz's pick: Michigan

POSTPONED: No. 12 Texas at No. 9 Oklahoma | TBD on Wednesday, Feb. 17 | TBD

Katz likes Oklahoma to win its third straight here and sees the Sooners as a potential sleeper team to make the Final Four.

Katz's pick: Oklahoma

Result: POSTPONED

POSTPONED: No. 18 Virginia Tech at No. 16 Florida State | 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 20 | ACC Network 

Virginia Tech is coming off a pause. That combined with Florida State's reputation at home equals a Katz pick for the 'Noles. 

Katz's pick: Florida State

Result: POSTPONED

