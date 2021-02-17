NCAA.com to host Reddit AMA on the March Madness bracket March 15

Join NCAA.com's Andy Wittry and Wayne Staats for a Reddit AMA at 9 a.m. Eastern on Monday, March 15, and ask any and all NCAA-bracket related questions.

That's the Monday after Selection Sunday, when the 2021 DI men's NCAA bracket will be revealed. Staats and Wittry are the NCAA.com journalists who've spent the most time this winter researching and writing stories on the history of the NCAA tournament, statistics on how current and past bracket players have picked their brackets, and tips for picking your bracket.

Ask them anything about 2021’s bracket or any other piece of NCAA tournament history, stats or trivia. We'll add a link to the Reddit calendar when the AMA is formally scheduled.

You can read most of our bracket-related articles here at the BracketIQ page. You can also see the bracket from every NCAA tournament here. We will also follow every major bracket game here to determine how many perfect brackets remain after every game.

And when you’re looking for a place to put all of this knowledge to use, feel free to join our Bracket Challenge Game, the only bracket game where you can watch every NCAA tournament game live right from your bracket.