Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

Why Baylor and Gonzaga can go undefeated this season

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to two.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (21-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. San Diego

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In their last outing, the Bulldogs beat Saint Mary's by 22 points.

Baylor (17-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. Iowa State

The Bears and Gonzaga are in their own tier atop the sport, as they're the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll, NET rankings and on kenpom.com. In Baylor's most recent win, the Bears handled No. 6 Texas, 83-69. Davion Mitchell scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including five made 3-pointers.