15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Men's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced 15 men's basketball coaches on the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award.

The Big 12 leads in conference representation with four coaches on the list.

Gonzaga's Mark Few is the only previous winner of the award to appear on the list. Few won the award in 2017.

2020 finalists Scott Drew (Baylor) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) both landed on this year's short list.

A list of 10 National semifinalists will be announced March 5. Four finalists will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 4.

Name School Conference Casey Alexander Belmont OVC Darian DeVries Drake MVC Scott Drew Baylor Big 12 Andy Enfield USC PAC-12 Mark Few Gonzaga WCC Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC Chris Holtmann Ohio State Big Ten Juwan Howard Michigan Big Ten Bob Huggins West Virginia Big 12 Lon Kruger Oklahoma Big 12 Porter Moser Loyola-Chicago MVC Nate Oats Alabama SEC Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC Shaka Smart Texas Big 12 Mike Young Virginia Tech ACC

