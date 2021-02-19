TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

Times, broadcast info announced for DI women's tournament

🚨 Upset: Kentucky defeats No. 19 Tennessee

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | February 19, 2021

15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Men's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

Where all 12 (!) March Madness hopefuls from the Big Ten stand

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced 15 men's basketball coaches on the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award. 

The Big 12 leads in conference representation with four coaches on the list. 

Gonzaga's Mark Few is the only previous winner of the award to appear on the list. Few won the award in 2017. 

2021 BRACKETOLOGY: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

2020 finalists Scott Drew (Baylor) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) both landed on this year's short list.

A list of 10 National semifinalists will be announced March 5. Four finalists will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 4. 

Name School Conference
Casey Alexander Belmont OVC
Darian DeVries Drake MVC
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Andy Enfield USC PAC-12
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC
Chris Holtmann Ohio State Big Ten
Juwan Howard Michigan Big Ten
Bob Huggins West Virginia Big 12
Lon Kruger Oklahoma Big 12
Porter Moser Loyola-Chicago MVC
Nate Oats Alabama SEC
Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC
Shaka Smart Texas Big 12
Mike Young Virginia Tech ACC

FILL IT OUT: Get a printable 2021 NCAA bracket here

The First Four of the NCAA tournament | The ultimate guide

The First Four is the official start to March Madness: four games traditionally played on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of the NCAA tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
READ MORE

Here are 3 must-watch games in DII men's basketball this weekend

These are three must-watch games in DII men's basketball for the weekend of Feb. 19-21.
READ MORE

How to buy March Madness tickets

NCAA tournament information, including updated ticket information, dates and locations.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners