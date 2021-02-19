15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Men's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced 15 men's basketball coaches on the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award.
The Big 12 leads in conference representation with four coaches on the list.
Gonzaga's Mark Few is the only previous winner of the award to appear on the list. Few won the award in 2017.
2021 BRACKETOLOGY: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz
2020 finalists Scott Drew (Baylor) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) both landed on this year's short list.
A list of 10 National semifinalists will be announced March 5. Four finalists will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 4.
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Casey Alexander
|Belmont
|OVC
|Darian DeVries
|Drake
|MVC
|Scott Drew
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Andy Enfield
|USC
|PAC-12
|Mark Few
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Leonard Hamilton
|Florida State
|ACC
|Chris Holtmann
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|Juwan Howard
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Bob Huggins
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Lon Kruger
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|Porter Moser
|Loyola-Chicago
|MVC
|Nate Oats
|Alabama
|SEC
|Kelvin Sampson
|Houston
|AAC
|Shaka Smart
|Texas
|Big 12
|Mike Young
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
FILL IT OUT: Get a printable 2021 NCAA bracket here