How to buy March Madness tickets

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | February 19, 2021

The NCAA announced on Jan. 11 the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. 

The NCAA announced on Feb. 19 that a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all rounds and the Final Four. The decision to allow up to 25 percent capacity with physical distancing was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specific attendance numbers will vary with each venue due to capacity and more information about ticket sales will be available after March 1.

You can get more information here including a link to register and be notified if tickets are made available.

2021 Preliminary Round Sites

Round Dates LocationS
Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14  
First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

The NCAA decided to relocate the 13 sites previously chosen to host preliminary rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Before the change in plans, Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

WHAT IS MARCH MADNESS: The NCAA tournament explained

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

FINAL FOUR DATES HOSTS CITY, STATE FACILITY
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

