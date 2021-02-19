How to buy March Madness tickets

The NCAA announced on Jan. 11 the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced on Feb. 19 that a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all rounds and the Final Four. The decision to allow up to 25 percent capacity with physical distancing was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specific attendance numbers will vary with each venue due to capacity and more information about ticket sales will be available after March 1.

2021 Preliminary Round Sites

Round Dates LocationS Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14 First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

The NCAA decided to relocate the 13 sites previously chosen to host preliminary rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the change in plans, Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

