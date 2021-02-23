HOOPS:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | February 23, 2021

2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

2021 NCAA tournament: March Madness bracket predicted by Andy Katz

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are still the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, and they were also the top four teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal, which was announced earlier this month.

Katz's latest predictions reflect the games played through Sunday, Feb. 21. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

FILL IT OUT: Get a printable 2021 NCAA bracket here

Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

The 2021 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz based on games through Feb. 21. The 2021 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz based on games through Feb. 21.

And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

  Region region region region
1 Gonzaga Ohio State Baylor Michigan
16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T James Madison South Dakota/Wagner Texas State
         
2 Florida State Alabama Illinois Villanova
15 Grand Canyon Siena Cleveland State Vermont
         
3 Iowa West Virginia Houston Oklahoma
14 Eastern Washington Liberty UNC Greensboro Colgate
         
4 Kansas Texas Tech USC Texas
13 Abilene Christian Winthrop Toledo UC Santa Barbara
         
5 Purdue Creighton Wisconsin Virginia
12 Western Kentucky Wichita State Belmont Seton Hall/VCU
         
6 Arkansas Virginia Tech Tennessee Missouri
11 UConn St. Bonaventure Louisville/San Diego State Boise State
         
7 UCLA Maryland Oklahoma State Clemson
10 Indiana Drake North Carolina Minnesota
         
8 Xavier Colorado Rutgers BYU
9 Oregon LSU Florida Loyola Chicago

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the No. 1 seeds

The four No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's most recent NCAA tournament predictions are the same as those in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are also the top four teams in the AP poll — in that order — and the first three teams are also the top three teams in the NET rankings, as of Feb. 22.

If those predicted seeds are to hold, then the Big Ten could join an exclusive club of conferences that had multiple No. 1 seeds in the same NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Gonzaga and Baylor are each attempting to take an undefeated record into Selection Sunday.

In addition to two No. 1 seeds, the Big Ten has lots of everything else

Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 seed, a No. 3 seed, two No. 5 seeds, a No. 7 seeds, a No.  8 seed, and two No. 10 seeds.

If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance nine Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.

If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:

  • Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.
  • Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
  • Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.
  • Iowa could potentially earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.

Recent national champions in an unusual position

Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.

In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, North Carolina is projected to make the field as a No. 10 seed. Duke is not in the projected field.

Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 8-13. Michigan State, which has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 and which is the last Big Ten team to win the national championship, is not in Katz's latest projected tournament field, as the Spartans are 11-9 (5-9 Big Ten).

Here's Katz's full field of 68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
3. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
4. 1 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
5. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten
6. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
8. 2 -- Florida State | ACC
9. 3 -- Iowa | Big Ten
10. 3 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
11. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12
12. 3 -- Houston | American (AQ)
13. 4 -- Kansas | Big 12
14. 4 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
15. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
16. 4 -- USC | Pac-12 (AQ)
17. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
18. 5 -- Purdue | Big Ten
19. 5 -- Creighton | Big East
20. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
21. 6 -- Tennessee | SEC
22. 6 -- Missouri | SEC
23. 6 -- Virginia Tech | ACC
24. 6 -- Arkansas | SEC
25. 7 -- UCLA | Pac-12
26. 7 -- Clemson | ACC
27. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
28. 7 -- Maryland | Big Ten
29. 8 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
30. 8 -- Colorado | Pac-12
31. 8 -- BYU | WCC
32. 8 -- Xavier | Big East
33. 9 -- Oregon | Pac-12
34. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
35. 9 -- LSU | SEC
36. 9 -- Florida | SEC
37. 10 -- Minnesota | Big Ten
38. 10 -- Indiana | Big Ten
39. 10 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
40. 10 -- North Carolina | ACC
41. 11 -- UConn | Big East
42. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10
43. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West
44. 11 -- Louisville | ACC
45. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West
46. 11 -- Seton Hall | Big East
47. 12 -- VCU | Atlantic 10
48. 12 -- Wichita State | American
49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ)
50. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ)
51. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
53. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
54. 13 -- Abilene Christian | Southland (AQ)
55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
56. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
57. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
58. 14 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky (AQ)
59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
60. 15 -- UMBC | America East  (AQ)
61. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
62. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
63. 16 -- James Madison | CAA (AQ)
64. 16 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
65. 16 -- South Dakota | Summit (AQ)
66. 16 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ)
67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

 

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament:

Round Dates LocationS
Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14  
First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

