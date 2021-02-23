2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are still the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, and they were also the top four teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal, which was announced earlier this month.

Katz's latest predictions reflect the games played through Sunday, Feb. 21. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

FILL IT OUT: Get a printable 2021 NCAA bracket here

Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

The 2021 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz based on games through Feb. 21.

And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

Region region region region 1 Gonzaga Ohio State Baylor Michigan 16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T James Madison South Dakota/Wagner Texas State 2 Florida State Alabama Illinois Villanova 15 Grand Canyon Siena Cleveland State Vermont 3 Iowa West Virginia Houston Oklahoma 14 Eastern Washington Liberty UNC Greensboro Colgate 4 Kansas Texas Tech USC Texas 13 Abilene Christian Winthrop Toledo UC Santa Barbara 5 Purdue Creighton Wisconsin Virginia 12 Western Kentucky Wichita State Belmont Seton Hall/VCU 6 Arkansas Virginia Tech Tennessee Missouri 11 UConn St. Bonaventure Louisville/San Diego State Boise State 7 UCLA Maryland Oklahoma State Clemson 10 Indiana Drake North Carolina Minnesota 8 Xavier Colorado Rutgers BYU 9 Oregon LSU Florida Loyola Chicago

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the No. 1 seeds

The four No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's most recent NCAA tournament predictions are the same as those in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are also the top four teams in the AP poll — in that order — and the first three teams are also the top three teams in the NET rankings, as of Feb. 22.

If those predicted seeds are to hold, then the Big Ten could join an exclusive club of conferences that had multiple No. 1 seeds in the same NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Gonzaga and Baylor are each attempting to take an undefeated record into Selection Sunday.

In addition to two No. 1 seeds, the Big Ten has lots of everything else

Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 seed, a No. 3 seed, two No. 5 seeds, a No. 7 seeds, a No. 8 seed, and two No. 10 seeds.

If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance nine Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.

If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:

Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.

Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Iowa could potentially earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.

Recent national champions in an unusual position

Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.

In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, North Carolina is projected to make the field as a No. 10 seed. Duke is not in the projected field.

Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 8-13. Michigan State, which has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 and which is the last Big Ten team to win the national championship, is not in Katz's latest projected tournament field, as the Spartans are 11-9 (5-9 Big Ten).

Here's Katz's full field of 68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ) 4. 1 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 5. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten 6. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ) 7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ) 8. 2 -- Florida State | ACC 9. 3 -- Iowa | Big Ten 10. 3 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 11. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12 12. 3 -- Houston | American (AQ) 13. 4 -- Kansas | Big 12 14. 4 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 15. 4 -- Texas | Big 12 16. 4 -- USC | Pac-12 (AQ) 17. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 18. 5 -- Purdue | Big Ten 19. 5 -- Creighton | Big East 20. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ) 21. 6 -- Tennessee | SEC 22. 6 -- Missouri | SEC 23. 6 -- Virginia Tech | ACC 24. 6 -- Arkansas | SEC 25. 7 -- UCLA | Pac-12 26. 7 -- Clemson | ACC 27. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12 28. 7 -- Maryland | Big Ten 29. 8 -- Rutgers | Big Ten 30. 8 -- Colorado | Pac-12 31. 8 -- BYU | WCC 32. 8 -- Xavier | Big East 33. 9 -- Oregon | Pac-12 34. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ) 35. 9 -- LSU | SEC 36. 9 -- Florida | SEC 37. 10 -- Minnesota | Big Ten 38. 10 -- Indiana | Big Ten 39. 10 -- Drake | Missouri Valley 40. 10 -- North Carolina | ACC 41. 11 -- UConn | Big East 42. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10 43. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West 44. 11 -- Louisville | ACC 45. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West 46. 11 -- Seton Hall | Big East 47. 12 -- VCU | Atlantic 10 48. 12 -- Wichita State | American 49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ) 50. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ) 51. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ) 52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ) 53. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ) 54. 13 -- Abilene Christian | Southland (AQ) 55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ) 56. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ) 57. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ) 58. 14 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky (AQ) 59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ) 60. 15 -- UMBC | America East (AQ) 61. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ) 62. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ) 63. 16 -- James Madison | CAA (AQ) 64. 16 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ) 65. 16 -- South Dakota | Summit (AQ) 66. 16 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ) 67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ) 68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament: