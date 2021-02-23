2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are still the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, and they were also the top four teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal, which was announced earlier this month.
Katz's latest predictions reflect the games played through Sunday, Feb. 21. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.
Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)
And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.
|Region
|region
|region
|region
|1
|Gonzaga
|Ohio State
|Baylor
|Michigan
|16
|Prairie View/North Carolina A&T
|James Madison
|South Dakota/Wagner
|Texas State
|2
|Florida State
|Alabama
|Illinois
|Villanova
|15
|Grand Canyon
|Siena
|Cleveland State
|Vermont
|3
|Iowa
|West Virginia
|Houston
|Oklahoma
|14
|Eastern Washington
|Liberty
|UNC Greensboro
|Colgate
|4
|Kansas
|Texas Tech
|USC
|Texas
|13
|Abilene Christian
|Winthrop
|Toledo
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|Purdue
|Creighton
|Wisconsin
|Virginia
|12
|Western Kentucky
|Wichita State
|Belmont
|Seton Hall/VCU
|6
|Arkansas
|Virginia Tech
|Tennessee
|Missouri
|11
|UConn
|St. Bonaventure
|Louisville/San Diego State
|Boise State
|7
|UCLA
|Maryland
|Oklahoma State
|Clemson
|10
|Indiana
|Drake
|North Carolina
|Minnesota
|8
|Xavier
|Colorado
|Rutgers
|BYU
|9
|Oregon
|LSU
|Florida
|Loyola Chicago
Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the No. 1 seeds
The four No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's most recent NCAA tournament predictions are the same as those in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 reveal.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are also the top four teams in the AP poll — in that order — and the first three teams are also the top three teams in the NET rankings, as of Feb. 22.
If those predicted seeds are to hold, then the Big Ten could join an exclusive club of conferences that had multiple No. 1 seeds in the same NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Gonzaga and Baylor are each attempting to take an undefeated record into Selection Sunday.
In addition to two No. 1 seeds, the Big Ten has lots of everything else
Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 seed, a No. 3 seed, two No. 5 seeds, a No. 7 seeds, a No. 8 seed, and two No. 10 seeds.
If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance nine Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.
If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:
- Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.
- Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
- Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.
- Iowa could potentially earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.
Recent national champions in an unusual position
Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.
In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, North Carolina is projected to make the field as a No. 10 seed. Duke is not in the projected field.
Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 8-13. Michigan State, which has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 and which is the last Big Ten team to win the national championship, is not in Katz's latest projected tournament field, as the Spartans are 11-9 (5-9 Big Ten).
Here's Katz's full field of 68:
|RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
|1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
|2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
|3. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
|4. 1 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
|5. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten
|6. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
|7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
|8. 2 -- Florida State | ACC
|9. 3 -- Iowa | Big Ten
|10. 3 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
|11. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12
|12. 3 -- Houston | American (AQ)
|13. 4 -- Kansas | Big 12
|14. 4 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
|15. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
|16. 4 -- USC | Pac-12 (AQ)
|17. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
|18. 5 -- Purdue | Big Ten
|19. 5 -- Creighton | Big East
|20. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
|21. 6 -- Tennessee | SEC
|22. 6 -- Missouri | SEC
|23. 6 -- Virginia Tech | ACC
|24. 6 -- Arkansas | SEC
|25. 7 -- UCLA | Pac-12
|26. 7 -- Clemson | ACC
|27. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
|28. 7 -- Maryland | Big Ten
|29. 8 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
|30. 8 -- Colorado | Pac-12
|31. 8 -- BYU | WCC
|32. 8 -- Xavier | Big East
|33. 9 -- Oregon | Pac-12
|34. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
|35. 9 -- LSU | SEC
|36. 9 -- Florida | SEC
|37. 10 -- Minnesota | Big Ten
|38. 10 -- Indiana | Big Ten
|39. 10 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
|40. 10 -- North Carolina | ACC
|41. 11 -- UConn | Big East
|42. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10
|43. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West
|44. 11 -- Louisville | ACC
|45. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West
|46. 11 -- Seton Hall | Big East
|47. 12 -- VCU | Atlantic 10
|48. 12 -- Wichita State | American
|49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ)
|50. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ)
|51. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
|52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
|53. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
|54. 13 -- Abilene Christian | Southland (AQ)
|55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
|56. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
|57. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
|58. 14 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky (AQ)
|59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
|60. 15 -- UMBC | America East (AQ)
|61. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
|62. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
|63. 16 -- James Madison | CAA (AQ)
|64. 16 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
|65. 16 -- South Dakota | Summit (AQ)
|66. 16 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ)
|67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
|68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)
