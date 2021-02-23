Texas at Texas Tech and 14 more college hoops games picked this week

Andy Katz went 4-1 with his picks last week to bring his overall record to 64-36 this season. This week, Katz is back with a loaded slate of must-watch games.

No. 5 Illinois at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 23 | FS1

Ayo Dosunmu is making a late bid for national player of the year. Katz likes Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and the Illini to keep rolling.

Katz's pick: Illinois

Result: Incorrect. Michigan State, 81-72

No. 17 Kansas at No. 14 Texas | 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 23 | ESPN

Although Kansas is surging and Texas is struggling, Katz likes the Longhorns to turn things around and get the win at home.

Katz's pick: Texas

Result: Correct! Texas, 75-72

No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas | 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 24 | ESPN2

Arkansas has been on a tear — the Razorbacks have won four straight and are now No. 2 in the SEC standings. Katz thinks they'll continue their hot streak and grab the upset at home.

Katz's pick: Arkansas

Result: Correct! Arkansas, 81-66

No. 10 West Virginia at No. 2 Baylor | 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25

Since Baylor is coming off of a COVID pause Katz thinks they could struggle, but thinks Baylor is the overall better team and will find a way to get the job done at home.

Katz's pick: Baylor

Result: Postponed

No. 9 Iowa at No. 3 Michigan | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25 | ESPN

Katz thinks if Iowa can get some of their players not named Luka Garza going they may have a shot, but he favors Michigan's defense at home.

Katz's pick: Michigan

Result: Correct! Michigan, 79-57

No. 19 Southern Cal at Colorado | 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25

Katz favors Southern Cal and, according to him, the best player in the Pac-12 — USC's Evan Mobley.

Katz's pick: Southern Cal

Result: Wrong. Colorado, 80-62

Boise State at No. 22 San Diego State | 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25 & 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | FS1 & CBSSN

In a huge Mountain West series where Boise State will play SDSU in back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday, Katz likes the split — the Aztecs on Thursday and the Broncos on Saturday.

Katz's pick: San Diego State on Feb. 25 and Boise State on Feb. 27

Result: Correct! San Diego State, 78-66 (OT).

No. 14 Texas at No. 18 Texas Tech | 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | CBS

Katz thinks the Red Raiders need a win and likes them to get one at home.

Katz's pick: Texas Tech

No. 11 Florida State at North Carolina | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | ESPN

Although North Carolina is looking for a key win to get off the tournament bubble, Katz like the Noles to continue rolling through the ACC.

Katz's pick: Florida State

LSU at No. 20 Arkansas | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27

Katz thinks the Razorbacks will keep rolling and grab their second win of the week.

Katz's pick: Arkansas

No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | ESPN

Katz thinks Wisconsin won't be able to handle the star power Illinois will put on the floor. Another win for Illini this week.

Katz's pick: Illinois

No. 13 Creighton at Xavier | 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | FOX

Katz likes Creighton to keep up the offensive intensity and beat Xavier. He thinks the Bluejays could challenge Villanova for the Big East crown.

Katz's pick: Creighton

No. 2 Baylor at No. 17 Kansas | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27 | ESPN

Another ranked matchup for Baylor means another ranked win as Katz remains bullish on the Bears.

Katz's pick: Baylor

No. 9 Iowa at No. 4 Ohio State | 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 28

In the last game picked before the best month of the year for college basketball fans, Katz goes with the Buckeyes. It'll be a tough week for Iowa if Katz's predictions are right, but that's just life in an extremely crowded Big Ten conference this season.

Katz's pick: Ohio State