Lindenwood's TJ Crockett leads this week's DII men's basketball all-stats team

We've arrived at the final week of the regular season. Some conference tournaments begin in a matter of days, and every contest is about to become win-or-go-home.

Here's the last weekly version of the DII men's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Feb. 21, were taken into account.

Guard — Glen Abram, West Virginia State

Glen Abram scored 47 points on 14-of-23 shooting during the Yellow Jackets' 104-92 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan on Feb. 20. The senior guard, who shot 12-of-16 from beyond the arc, set "modern-era" program records for most points (47), made field goals (14) and 3-point field-goals (12) in a single game. He also added four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

Guard — Matthew Ragsdale, Western Colorado

Matthew Ragsdale tied a school record with 46 points in the Mountaineers' 107-82 win over CSU Pueblo on Feb. 16. The sophomore shot 19-of-25 from the floor and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Those 19 made field goals are tied with John Williams (Glenville State) and B.J. Maxwell (St. Edward's) for the most in a single game this season. Ragsdale also snagged seven rebounds and dished out two assists.

TOP 25: Northwest Missouri State is back on top of the NABC poll

Guard — TJ Crockett, Lindenwood

Last week, it was John Williams who had the highest single-game scoring total in all of college basketball this season. Now, he ranks second. That's because TJ Crockett posted a program-record 54 points on 18-of-35 shooting in the Lions' 116-109 double-overtime victory against McKendree on Feb. 20. The senior went 14-of-15 from the free throw line while adding seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block. Crockett's 35 field-goal attempts were the most for any player in DII this season.

Guard — Tripp Davis, Carson-Newman

Tripp Davis recorded a career-high 44 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the Eagles' 86-69 triumph over Benedict on Feb. 15. The senior sank 18 of his 19 free throw attempts while adding six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 39 minutes of play. Those 18 made free throws in a single game ranked second in Carson-Newman's history. Davis also became just the sixth Eagle to score at least 40 points in one game.

Forward — Parker Fox, Northern State

Parker Fox posted a 39-point, 16-rebound double-double during the Wolves' 90-83 win over MSU Moorhead on Feb. 19. The junior's 39 points were a career-high, and he shot 16-of-24 from the floor. Fox added four blocks, two assists and two steals in just over 37 minutes of action. He's also the only member of this week's all-stats team that recorded a double-double.