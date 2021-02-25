TRENDING

Semifinalists named for men's Naismith Trophy

basketball-men-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | February 25, 2021

2021 semifinalists for Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year

Kansas, UCLA climb in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

The Naismith Trophy announced 10 Semifinalists for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award.  

Last year's winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, Kansas' Marcus Garrett, returns to the semifinalist list this year. 

NAISMITH AWARDS: The past 10 Naismith Player of the Year winners ranked

Two Baylor players, Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital also made the list.

The list will be narrowed down to 4 finalists on March 12. A winner will be announced April 4.

Below you'll find the full semifinalist list.

Name Class POS School Conference
Charles Bassey Jr. C Western Kentucky C-USA
Kihei Clark Jr. G Virginia ACC
Marcus Garrett Sr. G Kansas Big 12
Jacob Gilyard Sr.  G Richmond A-10
Herb Jones Sr. F/G Alabama SEC
Davion Mitchell Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Evan Mobley Fr. F USC Pac-12
Yves Pons Sr. G/F Tennessee SEC
Neemias Queta Jr. C Utah State Mountain West
Mark Vital Sr. F/G Baylor Big 12

