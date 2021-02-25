2021 semifinalists for Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year

The Naismith Trophy announced 10 Semifinalists for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last year's winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, Kansas' Marcus Garrett, returns to the semifinalist list this year.

Two Baylor players, Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital also made the list.

The list will be narrowed down to 4 finalists on March 12. A winner will be announced April 4.

Below you'll find the full semifinalist list.