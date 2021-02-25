Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to two.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (23-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Loyola Marymount

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In their last outing, the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara by 14.

Baylor (18-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 27 at Kansas

The Bears and Gonzaga are in their own tier atop the sport, as they're the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll, NET rankings and on kenpom.com. In Baylor's most recent win on Feb. 23, the Bears had to come from behind to beat Iowa State 77-72 in the Bears' return from pause. It was Baylor's first game since Feb. 2.