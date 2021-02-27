TRENDING

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | February 28, 2021

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

How the NCAA tournament will handle unexpected COVID-19 cancellations

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to one after Kansas shocked Baylor — only Gonzaga is left.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (24-0)

Next game: TBD

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In their last outing, the Bulldogs beat Loyola Marymount by 17 points.

