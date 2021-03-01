TRENDING

basketball-men-d2 flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | March 4, 2021

Tracking every 2021 DII men's basketball conference tournament

DII college basketball: Trevor Hudgins sinks game-winner for Northwest Missouri State's 7th-straight MIAA title

While the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament will be played, it'll certainly look different. The bracket will consist of 48 teams instead of the usual 64.

Teams that win their conference tournament receive an automatic bid to the DII men's basketball championship. NCAA.com is tracking every conference tournament. You can follow each one in the table below.

Note that seven of the 23 conferences are not represented in the table. That's because they canceled their respective tournaments. Those seven are the CCAA, CIAA, GNAC, NE10, PSAC, SIAC and SSC.

TOURNEY TIME: How the 2021 tournaments will work | Regional sites

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER
CACC Canceled -  
Conference Carolinas March 1-7 Highest remaining seed  
ECC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed  
GAC March 1-7  Highest remaining seed  
GLIAC March 2-7 Hammond, IN  
GLVC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed  
G-MAC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
GSC March 2-7 Montevallo, AL   
LSC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
MEC March 1-8 Wheeling, WV  
MIAA March 3-6 Highest remaining seed  
NSIC Feb. 25-28 Sioux Falls, SD Northern State
PacWest March 4-6 Fresno, CA  
PBC March 4-7 Highest remaining seed  
RMAC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
SAC Feb. 27 - March 7 Highest remaining seed  
 

