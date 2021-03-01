Tracking every 2021 DII men's basketball conference tournament

While the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament will be played, it'll certainly look different. The bracket will consist of 48 teams instead of the usual 64.

Teams that win their conference tournament receive an automatic bid to the DII men's basketball championship. NCAA.com is tracking every conference tournament. You can follow each one in the table below.

Note that seven of the 23 conferences are not represented in the table. That's because they canceled their respective tournaments. Those seven are the CCAA, CIAA, GNAC, NE10, PSAC, SIAC and SSC.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: