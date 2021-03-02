Oklahoma State at Baylor and 14 more college hoops picks this week

Andy Katz says he'll pick Gonzaga, two Big Ten teams to make the Final Four

Andy Katz went 7-7 with his picks last week to bring his overall record to 71-43 this season. This week, Katz is back with his next round of picks.

You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. This edition of March Madness 365 also features interviews with Gonzaga's Mark Few and Maine’s Edniesha Curry, the only woman currently a full-time assistant coach in DI men's basketball.

No. 3 Baylor at No. 6 West Virginia | 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN

Baylor is still sluggish after a COVID pause. Katz wants to see them play well before he picks them over a ranked team on the road.

Katz's pick: West Virginia

Result: Incorrect. Baylor wins, 94-89.

No. 4 Illinois at No. 2 Michigan | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN

Katz thinks Michigan is just too good, especially at home. Illinois' star guard Ayo Dosunmu is day-to-day with a facial injury.

Katz's pick: Michigan

Result: Incorrect. Illinois wins, 76-53.

No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 23 Purdue | 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN2

Katz is all-in on Purdue. He thinks they are surging at the right time and could make the second weekend come NCAA tournament time.

Katz's pick: Purdue

Result: Correct! Purdue wins, 73-69.

No. 14 Creighton at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3 | FS1

Villanova is looking for a bounce-back win after a loss to Butler over the weekend. Katz thinks they get it at home.

Katz's pick: Villanova

Result: Correct! Wildcats win, 72-60.

No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4 | ESPN2

Although Katz has Baylor losing at West Virginia, he thinks they'll reset and pull off a much-needed home win.

Katz's pick: Baylor

No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma | 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4

Katz likes the Longhorns to get the victory here. This matchup will be crucial heading into the Big 12 tourney.

Katz's pick: Texas

No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 6 West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6

Just like Baylor, Katz thinks Oklahoma State won't get swept this week even though the Cowboys play two ranked games.

Katz's pick: Oklahoma State

No. 4 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN

Katz likes Ohio State at home here, especially if Dosunmu is still on the sidelines from his injury.

Katz's pick: Ohio State

Duke at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN

In the second unranked vs. unranked matchup between Duke and North Carolina this year, Katz likes the Tar Heels to hold home-court advantage.

Katz's pick: North Carolina

Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game | 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN2

Katz has his eye on the Belmont Bruins to clinch an automatic tournament qualifier and take home the OVC Championship.

Katz's pick: Belmont

No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 5 Iowa | 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | FOX

With Iowa's veteran lineup, Katz sees the Hawkeyes grabbing the home win here on senior day.

Katz's pick: Iowa

No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 3 Baylor | 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN

This will be the third straight ranked opponent for Baylor this week. Katz thinks they end on a high note.

Katz's pick: Baylor

Winthrop is first in the Big South with a record of 21-1. Katz doesn't see them slowing down in the Big South tourney.

Katz's pick: Winthrop

Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Game | 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN

Liberty is 20-5 and on a nine-game winning streak. Katz likes the Flames to grab the AQ out of the ASUN.

Katz's pick: Liberty

Missouri Valley Conference Championship Game | 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | CBS

It's between Drake and Loyola Chicago. Katz leans towards the Ramblers here, due to their experience.

Katz's pick: Loyola Chicago