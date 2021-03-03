DII men's basketball: Takeaways from the final regional rankings for 2021

Welcome to March, basketball fans. By this time next week, we'll know which teams are competing in the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament.
Here are NCAA.com's takeaways for the final regional rankings, broken down region-by-region.
TOURNEY TIME: How the 2021 tournaments will work | Regional sites
ATLANTIC
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Hillsdale
|19-1
|19-1
|2
|Charleston (WV)
|13-2
|13-2
|3
|Findlay
|17-4
|17-4
|4
|West Liberty
|13-3
|13-3
|5
|Mercyhurst
|11-0
|9-0
|6
|Fairmont State
|12-4
|12-4
|7
|Glenville State
|8-3
|8-3
|8
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|9-5
|9-5
Hillsdale and Findlay are the two teams in this region that remain alive in the G-MAC tournament. Kentucky Wesleyan also made the tournament, but was eliminated by Cedarville in the quarterfinals. Those Yellow Jackets will now face the Oilers in the semifinals on Friday, March 5. Hillsdale will take on Malone earlier that day.
CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Northwest Missouri State
|21-1
|21-1
|2
|Northern State
|18-1
|18-1
|3
|Washburn
|16-6
|16-6
|4
|Wayne State (NE)
|11-6
|11-6
|5
|MSU Moorhead
|10-4
|10-4
|6
|Missouri Western
|13-9
|13-9
|7
|Missouri Southern State
|13-9
|13-9
|8
|Upper Iowa
|10-7
|10-7
Northern State was the first team to win its conference tournament this season. Thanks to that title, the Wolves have already clinched a berth in the 2021 DII men's tournament. The top-ranked team in this region, Northwest Missouri State, is one of four teams here that'll take part in the opening round of the MIAA tournament on Wednesday. Washburn, Missouri Western and Missouri Southern State are the other three.
EAST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|11-1
|11-1
|2
|Bloomfield
|6-3
|6-3
|3
|Daemen
|7-4
|7-4
|4
|Dominican (NY)
|4-3
|4-3
|5
|Caldwell
|5-4
|5-4
|6
|Nyack
|4-4
|4-4
|7
|Felician
|5-4
|5-4
|8
|Roberts Wesleyan
|7-6
|7-6
Barring an early exit in the ECC tournament, St. Thomas Aquinas appears have to control of this region. The Spartans will face either Molloy or Mercy in the semifinals on March 5. Daemen and Roberts Wesleyan will meet in the semifinals on that same day, in what could be a must-win situation for the Redhawks.
MIDWEST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Truman
|18-1
|18-1
|2
|Wayne State (MI)
|12-5
|12-5
|3
|Southern Indiana
|11-4
|11-4
|4
|Missouri-St. Louis
|12-5
|12-5
|5
|Michigan Tech
|12-6
|12-6
|6
|Grand Valley State
|11-6
|11-6
|7
|Southwest Baptist
|15-6
|15-6
|8
|Ashland
|11-8
|11-8
Truman has separated itself from the pack in the Midwest region. The only team that could match the Bulldogs' win total is Southwest Baptist. For that to happen, Truman would need to lose its opening round game of the GLVC tournament and the Bearcats would need to win the whole thing.
SOUTH
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Flagler
|11-1
|11-1
|2
|Alabama Huntsville
|12-2
|12-2
|3
|Georgia College
|10-2
|10-2
|4
|Lee (TN)
|13-4
|13-4
|5
|Valdosta State
|14-4
|14-4
|6
|Georgia Southwestern
|12-4
|12-4
|7
|West Georgia
|12-6
|12-6
|8
|Union (TN)
|11-7
|11-7
Seven of the eight teams in this region are still alive in their respective conference tournaments. Union (TN) fell to West Georgia in the opening round of the GSC tournament, in what was probably a must-win game for both schools. The Wolves will now face Valdosta State, while Alabama Huntsville will clash with Lee (TN) in the semifinals. Flagler, Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern will open the brief PBC tournament on Thursday, March 4.
SOUTH CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Lubbock Christian
|17-1
|17-1
|2
|West Texas A&M
|12-2
|12-2
|3
|DBU
|14-3
|14-3
|4
|Oklahoma Baptist
|14-4
|14-4
|5
|Southern Arkansas
|13-4
|13-4
|6
|Arkansas-Monticello
|12-4
|12-4
|7
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|14-2
|14-2
|8
|Southern Nazarene
|11-7
|11-7
In what was arguably the biggest upset of March so far, Lubbock Christian was stunned in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star tournament by St. Edward's. The Chaparrals were the top seed. But the Hilltoppers didn't get the memo, and grabbed a 72-71 victory on Tuesday. This region will likely look different once the field for the DII tournament is revealed on Sunday, March 7.
SOUTHEAST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Lincoln Memorial
|15-3
|15-3
|2
|Emmanuel (GA)
|12-4
|12-4
|3
|Belmont Abbey
|15-4
|15-4
|4
|Queens (NC)
|13-3
|13-3
|5
|Tusculum
|12-4
|12-4
|6
|Carson-Newman
|13-5
|13-5
|7
|Benedict
|7-1
|7-1
|8
|Southern Wesleyan
|9-4
|9-4
With Lincoln Memorial not able to compete in the SAC tournament, Queens (NC) was given the No. 1 seed. The Royals held off Anderson (SC) in the quarterfinals and will now face Lenoir-Rhyne in the semifinals. Carson-Newman and Tusculum is the other semifinal matchup in the SAC.
WEST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Colorado Mesa
|18-1
|18-1
|2
|Colorado School of Mines
|15-1
|15-1
|3
|Point Loma
|8-1
|8-1
|4
|Northwest Nazarene
|9-3
|9-3
|5
|Biola
|8-3
|8-3
|6
|Black Hills State
|10-6
|10-6
|7
|Hawaii Hilo
|9-1
|9-1
|8
|Fresno Pacific
|8-1
|8-1
Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines and Black Hills State all advanced to the semifinals of the RMAC tournament. The Orediggers will clash with the Yellow Jackets on March 5, while the Mavericks will battle Adams State that same day.