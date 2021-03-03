DII men's basketball: Takeaways from the final regional rankings for 2021

Hillsdale is on top of the Atlantic region in the final regional rankings of the 2020-21 season.

Welcome to March, basketball fans. By this time next week, we'll know which teams are competing in the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament.

Here are NCAA.com's takeaways for the final regional rankings, broken down region-by-region.

ATLANTIC

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Hillsdale 19-1 19-1 2 Charleston (WV) 13-2 13-2 3 Findlay 17-4 17-4 4 West Liberty 13-3 13-3 5 Mercyhurst 11-0 9-0 6 Fairmont State 12-4 12-4 7 Glenville State 8-3 8-3 8 Kentucky Wesleyan 9-5 9-5

Hillsdale and Findlay are the two teams in this region that remain alive in the G-MAC tournament. Kentucky Wesleyan also made the tournament, but was eliminated by Cedarville in the quarterfinals. Those Yellow Jackets will now face the Oilers in the semifinals on Friday, March 5. Hillsdale will take on Malone earlier that day.

CENTRAL

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Northwest Missouri State 21-1 21-1 2 Northern State 18-1 18-1 3 Washburn 16-6 16-6 4 Wayne State (NE) 11-6 11-6 5 MSU Moorhead 10-4 10-4 6 Missouri Western 13-9 13-9 7 Missouri Southern State 13-9 13-9 8 Upper Iowa 10-7 10-7

Northern State was the first team to win its conference tournament this season. Thanks to that title, the Wolves have already clinched a berth in the 2021 DII men's tournament. The top-ranked team in this region, Northwest Missouri State, is one of four teams here that'll take part in the opening round of the MIAA tournament on Wednesday. Washburn, Missouri Western and Missouri Southern State are the other three.

EAST

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 11-1 11-1 2 Bloomfield 6-3 6-3 3 Daemen 7-4 7-4 4 Dominican (NY) 4-3 4-3 5 Caldwell 5-4 5-4 6 Nyack 4-4 4-4 7 Felician 5-4 5-4 8 Roberts Wesleyan 7-6 7-6

Barring an early exit in the ECC tournament, St. Thomas Aquinas appears have to control of this region. The Spartans will face either Molloy or Mercy in the semifinals on March 5. Daemen and Roberts Wesleyan will meet in the semifinals on that same day, in what could be a must-win situation for the Redhawks.

MIDWEST

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Truman 18-1 18-1 2 Wayne State (MI) 12-5 12-5 3 Southern Indiana 11-4 11-4 4 Missouri-St. Louis 12-5 12-5 5 Michigan Tech 12-6 12-6 6 Grand Valley State 11-6 11-6 7 Southwest Baptist 15-6 15-6 8 Ashland 11-8 11-8

Truman has separated itself from the pack in the Midwest region. The only team that could match the Bulldogs' win total is Southwest Baptist. For that to happen, Truman would need to lose its opening round game of the GLVC tournament and the Bearcats would need to win the whole thing.

SOUTH

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Flagler 11-1 11-1 2 Alabama Huntsville 12-2 12-2 3 Georgia College 10-2 10-2 4 Lee (TN) 13-4 13-4 5 Valdosta State 14-4 14-4 6 Georgia Southwestern 12-4 12-4 7 West Georgia 12-6 12-6 8 Union (TN) 11-7 11-7

Seven of the eight teams in this region are still alive in their respective conference tournaments. Union (TN) fell to West Georgia in the opening round of the GSC tournament, in what was probably a must-win game for both schools. The Wolves will now face Valdosta State, while Alabama Huntsville will clash with Lee (TN) in the semifinals. Flagler, Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern will open the brief PBC tournament on Thursday, March 4.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Lubbock Christian 17-1 17-1 2 West Texas A&M 12-2 12-2 3 DBU 14-3 14-3 4 Oklahoma Baptist 14-4 14-4 5 Southern Arkansas 13-4 13-4 6 Arkansas-Monticello 12-4 12-4 7 Texas A&M-Kingsville 14-2 14-2 8 Southern Nazarene 11-7 11-7

In what was arguably the biggest upset of March so far, Lubbock Christian was stunned in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star tournament by St. Edward's. The Chaparrals were the top seed. But the Hilltoppers didn't get the memo, and grabbed a 72-71 victory on Tuesday. This region will likely look different once the field for the DII tournament is revealed on Sunday, March 7.

SOUTHEAST

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Lincoln Memorial 15-3 15-3 2 Emmanuel (GA) 12-4 12-4 3 Belmont Abbey 15-4 15-4 4 Queens (NC) 13-3 13-3 5 Tusculum 12-4 12-4 6 Carson-Newman 13-5 13-5 7 Benedict 7-1 7-1 8 Southern Wesleyan 9-4 9-4

With Lincoln Memorial not able to compete in the SAC tournament, Queens (NC) was given the No. 1 seed. The Royals held off Anderson (SC) in the quarterfinals and will now face Lenoir-Rhyne in the semifinals. Carson-Newman and Tusculum is the other semifinal matchup in the SAC.

WEST

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Colorado Mesa 18-1 18-1 2 Colorado School of Mines 15-1 15-1 3 Point Loma 8-1 8-1 4 Northwest Nazarene 9-3 9-3 5 Biola 8-3 8-3 6 Black Hills State 10-6 10-6 7 Hawaii Hilo 9-1 9-1 8 Fresno Pacific 8-1 8-1

Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines and Black Hills State all advanced to the semifinals of the RMAC tournament. The Orediggers will clash with the Yellow Jackets on March 5, while the Mavericks will battle Adams State that same day.