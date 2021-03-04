DII basketball: No. 2 Truman upset by UIndy in GLVC tournament

KIRKSIVLLE, Mo. – The UIndy men's basketball team (11-11) opened the 2021 GLVC Tournament Wednesday with yet another comeback win, taking down top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Truman State University, 75-73. The Greyhounds overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to snap the Bulldogs' 20-game home winning streak, led by senior Cory Miller Jr.'s game-high 27 points. The Hounds move on to the GLVC semifinals on Saturday, where they will take the fifth-seeded Lewis Flyers in St. Louis.

INS & OUTS

After a hot start, Truman scored the first bucket of the second half to push the margin to 11 before the Greyhounds charged back. UIndy's three seniors – Cory Miller, Jr., Dee Montgomery and Mikail Simmons – each sank a triple during a 14-7 rally, bringing the Hounds to within four. Truman responded with eight unanswered points to push the lead to a game-high 13 at the 10-minute mark, but the Hounds came racing back once again, crafting a momentum-snatching 20-7 surge to tie it at 71-71 with three minutes to go. UIndy sank 7-for-8 field goal attempts in the run, with Montgomery accounting for 10 of those points. Neither team scored for two nail-biting minutes until redshirt-freshman Jesse Bingham just beat the shot clock with a layup, breaking the tie with 37.3 seconds left with what proved to be the game winner.

INSIDE THE BOX

UIndy's .558 FG percentage set a new program record for a GLVC Tournament game. The Hounds outscored the Bulldogs 40-29 in the second half. - Miller Jr. came one point shy of his career high, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the second half. He finished 11 of 16 from the field with four 3-pointers. Montgomery and Bingham amassed with 16 point apiece, with the former adding four assists and three steals and the latter hitting all seven FG attempts. Kendrick Tchoua and Julian Steinfeld shared the team lead with six rebounds each.