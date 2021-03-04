TRENDING

NEW

Semifinalists named for men's Naismith Trophy

🏀 8 unranked women's teams to keep an eye on this March

Watch: This week's top baseball plays

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 4, 2021

Semifinalists announced for the men's basketball Naismith Trophy

6 upsets that crushed March Madness brackets, according to the data

On Thursday, March 4, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the 2021 Naismith Trophy that's awarded to the men's basketball national player of the year. The 10-player list of semifinalists includes a pair of teammates from the undefeated, No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, plus the leading scorers on several other top-10 teams.

Here are the semifinalists.

Name School conference class position
Jared Butler Baylor Big 12 Jr. Guard
Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State Big 12 Fr. Guard
Hunter Dickinson Michigan Big Ten Fr. Center
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois Big Ten Jr. Guard
Luka Garza Iowa Big Ten Sr. Center
Quentin grimes Houston American Jr. Guard
Herbert Jones Alabama SEC Sr. Guard/Forward
Corey Kispert Gonzaga WCC Sr. Forward
Evan Mobley Southern California Pac-12 Fr. Forward
Drew Timme Gonzaga WCC So. Forward
 
COMPLETE NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY (1939-present)
1939-49 Brackets: 1939 |1940 | 1941 | 1942 | 1943 | 1944 | 1945 | 1946 | 1947 | 1948 | 1949
1950s: 1950 | 1951 |1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959
1960s: 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 |1967 | 1968 | 1969
1970s: 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979 
1980s: 1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 19841985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989
1990s: 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
2000s: 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009
2010s: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 
Store: Shop latest college basketball gear
Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video
COVID-19 and college sports: Latest updates and schedules

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Baylor highlights the must-watch college volleyball matchups this week

Here is a full breakdown of the three top college volleyball matchups to watch this week, including No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Baylor.
READ MORE

Oklahoma State at Baylor and 14 more college hoops picks this week

Andy Katz picks Oklahoma State at Baylor and makes 14 more college basketball predictions from March 2-7.
READ MORE

10 schools with the best combined men's and women's basketball programs this season, ranked

Here are the 10 colleges with the best combined men's and women's basketball programs this season, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners