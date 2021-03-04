Semifinalists announced for the men's basketball Naismith Trophy

On Thursday, March 4, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the 2021 Naismith Trophy that's awarded to the men's basketball national player of the year. The 10-player list of semifinalists includes a pair of teammates from the undefeated, No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, plus the leading scorers on several other top-10 teams.
Here are the semifinalists.
|Name
|School
|conference
|class
|position
|Jared Butler
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Jr.
|Guard
|Cade Cunningham
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Fr.
|Guard
|Hunter Dickinson
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Fr.
|Center
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|Jr.
|Guard
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Sr.
|Center
|Quentin grimes
|Houston
|American
|Jr.
|Guard
|Herbert Jones
|Alabama
|SEC
|Sr.
|Guard/Forward
|Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Sr.
|Forward
|Evan Mobley
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|Fr.
|Forward
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|So.
|Forward