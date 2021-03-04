Texas Tech at Baylor and 14 more college hoops picks this week

Andy Katz went 7-7 with his picks last week to bring his overall record to 71-43 this season. This week, Katz is back with his next round of picks.
You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. This edition of March Madness 365 also features interviews with Gonzaga's Mark Few and Maine’s Edniesha Curry, the only woman currently a full-time assistant coach in DI men's basketball.
No. 3 Baylor at No. 6 West Virginia | 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN
Baylor is still sluggish after a COVID pause. Katz wants to see them play well before he picks them over a ranked team on the road.
No. 4 Illinois at No. 2 Michigan | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN
Katz thinks Michigan is just too good, especially at home. Illinois' star guard Ayo Dosunmu is day-to-day with a facial injury.
No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 23 Purdue | 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN2
Katz is all-in on Purdue. He thinks they are surging at the right time and could make the second weekend come NCAA tournament time.
Katz's pick: Purdue
Result: Correct! Purdue wins, 73-69.
No. 14 Creighton at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3 | FS1
Villanova is looking for a bounce-back win after a loss to Butler over the weekend. Katz thinks they get it at home.
No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4 | ESPN2
Although Katz has Baylor losing at West Virginia, he thinks they'll reset and pull off a much-needed home win.
No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma | 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4
Katz likes the Longhorns to get the victory here. This matchup will be crucial heading into the Big 12 tourney.
No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 6 West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6
Just like Baylor, Katz thinks Oklahoma State won't get swept this week even though the Cowboys play two ranked games.
No. 4 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN
Katz likes Ohio State at home here, especially if Dosunmu is still on the sidelines from his injury.
Duke at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN
In the second unranked vs. unranked matchup between Duke and North Carolina this year, Katz likes the Tar Heels to hold home-court advantage.
Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN2
Katz has his eye on the Belmont Bruins to clinch an automatic tournament qualifier and take home the OVC Championship.
No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 5 Iowa | 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | FOX
With Iowa's veteran lineup, Katz sees the Hawkeyes grabbing the home win here on senior day.
No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 3 Baylor | 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN
This will be the third straight ranked opponent for Baylor this week. Katz thinks they end on a high note.
Winthrop is first in the Big South with a record of 21-1. Katz doesn't see them slowing down in the Big South tourney.
Result: Correct! Winthrop wins, 80-53.
Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Game | 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN
Liberty is 20-5 and on a nine-game winning streak. Katz likes the Flames to grab the AQ out of the ASUN.
Missouri Valley Conference Championship Game | 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | CBS
It's between Drake and Loyola Chicago. Katz leans towards the Ramblers here, due to their experience.