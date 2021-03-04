TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

AQ tracker: Winthrop wins Big South

Women's scores and stats

🏆 2021 DI XC championship selections revealed

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | March 7, 2021

Texas Tech at Baylor and 14 more college hoops picks this week

Andy Katz says he'll pick Gonzaga, two Big Ten teams to make the Final Four

Andy Katz went 7-7 with his picks last week to bring his overall record to 71-43 this season. This week, Katz is back with his next round of picks.

You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. This edition of March Madness 365 also features interviews with Gonzaga's Mark Few and Maine’s Edniesha Curry, the only woman currently a full-time assistant coach in DI men's basketball.

No. 3 Baylor at No. 6 West Virginia | 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN 

Baylor is still sluggish after a COVID pause. Katz wants to see them play well before he picks them over a ranked team on the road. 

Katz's pick: West Virginia
Result: Incorrect. Baylor wins, 94-89.

No. 4 Illinois at No. 2 Michigan | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN

Katz thinks Michigan is just too good, especially at home. Illinois' star guard Ayo Dosunmu is day-to-day with a facial injury. 

Katz's pick: Michigan
Result: Incorrect. Illinois wins, 76-53.

No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 23 Purdue | 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2 | ESPN2

Katz is all-in on Purdue. He thinks they are surging at the right time and could make the second weekend come NCAA tournament time. 

Katz's pick: Purdue
Result: Correct! Purdue wins, 73-69.

THIS IS MARCH: 21 college basketball numbers to ponder before Selection Sunday

No. 14 Creighton at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3 | FS1

Villanova is looking for a bounce-back win after a loss to Butler over the weekend. Katz thinks they get it at home. 

Katz's pick: Villanova
Result: Correct! Wildcats win, 72-60.

No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4 | ESPN2

Although Katz has Baylor losing at West Virginia, he thinks they'll reset and pull off a much-needed home win. 

Katz's pick: Baylor
Result: Correct! Bears win, 81-70.

No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma | 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4 

Katz likes the Longhorns to get the victory here. This matchup will be crucial heading into the Big 12 tourney. 

Katz's pick: Texas
Result: Correct! Longhorns win, 69-65.

No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 6 West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 

Just like Baylor, Katz thinks Oklahoma State won't get swept this week even though the Cowboys play two ranked games.

Katz's pick: Oklahoma State
Result: Correct! Cowboys win, 85-80.

No. 4 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March  6 | ESPN

Katz likes Ohio State at home here, especially if Dosunmu is still on the sidelines from his injury.

Katz's pick: Ohio State
Result: Incorrect. Illini win, 73-68.

Duke at North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN

In the second unranked vs. unranked matchup between Duke and North Carolina this year, Katz likes the Tar Heels to hold home-court advantage.

Katz's pick: North Carolina
Result: Correct! Tar Heels win, 91-73.
 

POWER 36: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech are on the rise in Andy Katz's latest rankings 

Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6 | ESPN2

Katz has his eye on the Belmont Bruins to clinch an automatic tournament qualifier and take home the OVC Championship. 

Katz's pick: Belmont
Result: Incorrect, Eagles win 86-71.

No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 5 Iowa | 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | FOX

With Iowa's veteran lineup, Katz sees the Hawkeyes grabbing the home win here on senior day. 

Katz's pick: Iowa

No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 3 Baylor | 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN

This will be the third straight ranked opponent for Baylor this week. Katz thinks they end on a high note. 

Katz's pick: Baylor
 

Winthrop is first in the Big South with a record of 21-1. Katz doesn't see them slowing down in the Big South tourney. 

Katz's pick: Winthrop
Result: Correct! Winthrop wins, 80-53.

Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Game | 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | ESPN

Liberty is 20-5 and on a nine-game winning streak. Katz likes the Flames to grab the AQ out of the ASUN. 

Katz's pick: Liberty

Missouri Valley Conference Championship Game | 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7 | CBS

It's between Drake and Loyola Chicago. Katz leans towards the Ramblers here, due to their experience.

Katz's pick: Loyola Chicago 
 

Atlanta Tipoff Club announces men's basketball Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists

On Friday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 10 men's basketball Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists.
READ MORE

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Baylor highlights the must-watch college volleyball matchups this week

Here is a full breakdown of the three top college volleyball matchups to watch this week, including No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Purdue.
READ MORE

Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award

The annual award recognizes the top power forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners