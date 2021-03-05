2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 Big Ten tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below.
All 14 Big Ten teams will play in the tournament. This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event.
2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET.
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network
Second round — Thursday, March 11
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12
Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 13
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS
Championship — Sunday, March 14
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds
This will be updated after all seeds are set.
Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|CITY
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City
|2019
|Michigan State
|65-60
|Michigan
|Chicago