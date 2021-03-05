TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 6, 2021

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The absurd odds of a perfect March Madness bracket

The 2021 Big Ten tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below.

All 14 Big Ten teams will play in the tournament. This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2021 Big Ten tournament bracket

2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds

This will be updated after all seeds are set.

Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City
2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan  Chicago

