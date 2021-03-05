2021 NIT bracket: Printable .PDF for the National Invitation Tournament

Here is a printable 2021 NIT bracket for this year's tournament, which will feature 16 teams. All games will be played in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as hosts for the 83rd NIT, and specific venues for each round are being finalized.
Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28.
2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
2021 NIT schedule and TV networks
|Round
|Dates
|TIME, TV
|First
|March 17
|7 and 9 p.m. on ESPN2
|First
|March 18
|7 and 9 p.m. on ESPN
|First
|March 19
|7 and 9 p.m. on ESPN and/or ESPN2
|First
|March 20
|Noon and 5 p.m. on ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|March 25
|6 p.m ESPN2, 7 p.m. ESPN, 9 p.m. ESPN and 10 p.m. ESPN 2
|Semifinals
|March 27
|Noon or 3 p.m. ESPN
|Third-place game
|March 28
|3 p.m. ESPN
|Championship
|March 28
|Noon ESPN
NIT history, champions
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|MVP
|1938
|Temple
|60-36
|Colorado
|Don Shields, Temple
|1939
|Long Island
|44-32
|Loyola
|Bill Lloyd, St. John's
|1940
|Colorado
|51-40
|Duquesne
|Bob Doll, Colorado
|1941
|Long Island
|56-42
|Ohio
|Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
|1942
|West Virginia
|47-45
|Western Kentucky State
|Rudy Baric, West Virginia
|1943
|St. John's
|48-27
|Toledo
|Harry Boykoff, St. John's
|1944
|St. John's
|47-39
|DePaul
|Bill Kotsores, St. John's
|1945
|DePaul
|71-54
|Bowling Green
|George Mikan, DePaul
|1946
|Kentucky
|46-45
|Rhode Island
|Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
|1947
|Utah
|49-45
|Kentucky
|Vern Gardner, Utah
|1948
|Saint Louis
|65-52
|NYU
|Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
|1949
|San Francisco
|48-47
|Loyola Chicago
|Don Lofgran, San Francisco
|1950
|CCNY
|69-61
|Bradley
|Ed Warner, CCNY
|1951
|BYU
|62-43
|Dayton
|Roland Minson, BYU
|1952
|La Salle
|75-64
|Dayton
|Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
|1953
|Seton Hall
|58-46
|St. John's
|Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
|1954
|Holy Cross
|71-62
|Duquesne
|Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
|1955
|Duquesne
|70-58
|Dayton
|Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
|1956
|Louisville
|93-80
|Dayton
|Charlie Tyra, Louisville
|1957
|Bradley
|84-83
|Memphis State
|Win Wilfong, Memphis State
|1958
|Xavier
|78-74
|Dayton
|Hank Stein, Xavier
|1959
|St. John's
|76-71
|Bradley
|Tony Jackson, St. John's
|1960
|Bradley
|88-72
|Providence
|Lenny Wilkens, Providence
|1961
|Providence
|62-59
|Saint Louis
|Vin Ernst, Providence
|1962
|Dayton
|73-67
|St. John's
|Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
|1963
|Providence
|81-66
|Canisius
|Raymond Flynn, Providence
|1964
|Bradley
|86-54
|New Mexico
|Levern Tart, Bradley
|1965
|St. John's
|55-51
|Villanova
|Ken McIntyre, St. John's
|1966
|BYU
|97-84
|NYU
|Bill Melchionni, Villanova
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|71-56
|Marquette
|Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
|1968
|Dayton
|61-48
|Kansas
|Don May, Dayton
|1969
|Temple
|89-76
|Boston College
|Terry Driscoll, Boston College
|1970
|Marquette
|65-53
|St. John's
|Dean Meminger, Marquette
|1971
|North Carolina
|84-66
|Georgia Tech
|Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
|1972
|Maryland
|100-69
|Niagara
|Tom McMillen, Maryland
|1973
|Virginia Tech
|92-91
|Notre Dame
|John Schumate, Notre Dame
|1974
|Purdue
|87-81
|Utah
|Mike Sojourner, Utah
|1975
|Princeton
|80-69
|Providence
|Ron Lee, Oregon
|1976
|Kentucky
|71-67
|Charlotte
|Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
|1977
|St. Bonaventure
|94-91
|Houston
|Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
|1978
|Texas
|101-93
|NC State
|Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
|1979
|Indiana
|53-52
|Purdue
|Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
|1980
|Virginia
|58-55
|Minnesota
|Ralph Sampson, Virginia
|1981
|Tulsa
|86-84
|Syracuse
|Greg Stewart, Tulsa
|1982
|Bradley
|67-58
|Purdue
|J.J. Anderson, Bradley
|1983
|Fresno State
|69-60
|DePaul
|Ron Anderson, Fresno State
|1984
|Michigan
|83-63
|Notre Dame
|Tim McCormick, Michigan
|1985
|UCLA
|65-62
|Indiana
|Reggie Miller, UCLA
|1986
|Ohio State
|73-63
|Wyoming
|Brad Sellers, Ohio State
|1987
|Southern Miss
|84-80
|La Salle
|Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
|1988
|Connecticut
|72-67
|Ohio State
|Phil Gamble, Connecticut
|1989
|St. John's
|73-65
|Saint Louis
|Jayson Williams, St. John's
|1990
|Vanderbilt
|74-72
|Saint Louis
|Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
|1991
|Stanford
|78-72
|Oklahoma
|Adam Keefe, Stanford
|1992
|Virginia
|81-76 (OT)
|Notre Dame
|Bryant Stith, Virginia
|1993
|Minnesota
|62-61
|Georgetown
|Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
|1994
|Villanova
|80-73
|Vanderbilt
|Doremus Bennerman, Siena
|1995
|Virginia Tech
|65-64
|Marquette
|Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
|1996
|Nebraska
|60-56
|Saint Joseph's
|Erick Strickland, Nebraska
|1997
|Michigan*
|82-73
|Florida State
|Robert Traylor, Michigan
|1998
|Minnesota*
|79-72
|Penn State
|Kevin Clark, Minnesota
|1999
|California
|61-60
|Clemson
|Sean Lampley, California
|2000
|Wake Forest
|71-61
|Notre Dame
|Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
|2001
|Tulsa
|79-66
|Alabama
|Marcus Hill, Tulsa
|2002
|Memphis
|72-62
|South Carolina
|Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
|2003
|St. John's*
|70-67
|Georgetown
|Marcus Hatten, St. John's
|2004
|Michigan
|62-55
|Rutgers
|Daniel Horton, Michigan
|2005
|South Carolina
|60-57
|Saint Joseph's
|Carlos Powell, South Carolina
|2006
|South Carolina
|76-64
|Michigan
|Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
|2007
|West Virginia
|78-73
|Clemson
|Frank Young, West Virginia
|2008
|Ohio State
|92-85
|Massachusetts
|Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
|2009
|Penn State
|69-63
|Baylor
|Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
|2010
|Dayton
|79-68
|North Carolina
|Chris Johnson, Dayton
|2011
|Wichita State
|66-57
|Alabama
|Graham Hatch, Wichita State
|2012
|Stanford
|75-51
|Minnesota
|Aaron Bright, Stanford
|2013
|Baylor
|74-54
|Iowa
|Pierre Jackson, Baylor
|2014
|Minnesota
|65-63
|SMU
|Austin Hollins, Minnesota
|2015
|Stanford
|66-64 (OT)
|Miami
|Chasson Randle, Stanford
|2016
|George Washington
|76-60
|Valparaiso
|Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
|2017
|TCU
|88-56
|Georgia Tech
|Kenrich Williams, TCU
|2018
|Penn State
|82-66
|Utah
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
|2019
|Texas
|81-66
|Lipscomb
|Kerwin Roach, Texas
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
*-Vacated