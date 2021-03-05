Atlanta Tipoff Club announces men's basketball Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists

On Friday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 10 men's basketball Naismith Men's Coach of the Year semifinalists. The 10 semifinalists come from six different conferences, with four conferences having two of their head coaches make the exclusive list.

2020 finalists Scott Drew (Baylor) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) both landed on this year's short list.

Four finalists will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 4.

Here are the semifinalists.