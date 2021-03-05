TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 5, 2021

Atlanta Tipoff Club announces men's basketball Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists

2021 NCAA tournament: March Madness bracket predicted by Andy Katz

On Friday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 10 men's basketball Naismith Men's Coach of the Year semifinalists. The 10 semifinalists come from six different conferences, with four conferences having two of their head coaches make the exclusive list.

2020 finalists Scott Drew (Baylor) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) both landed on this year's short list.

Four finalists will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 4. 

Here are the semifinalists.

Coach school conference
Darian DeVries Drake Missouri Valley
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC
Chris Holtmann Ohio State Big Ten
Juwan Howard Michigan Big Ten
Bob Huggins West Virginia Big 12
Porter Moser Loyola Chicago Missouri Valley
Eric Musselman Arkansas SEC
Nate Oats Alabama SEC

