2021 DII men's basketball championship field announced

The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Seven regional tournaments, consisting of six teams each will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The west regional will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 24, 25 & 27.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
