basketball-men-d2 flag

NCAA | March 7, 2021

2021 DII men's basketball championship field announced

DII Men's Basketball: 2021 Selection Show

The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification.  The remaining 32 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven regional tournaments, consisting of six teams each will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The west regional will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 24, 25 & 27.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference                                Bloomfield
Conference Carolinas                                                             Belmont Abbey
East Coast Conference                                                           St. Thomas Aquinas
Great American Conference                                                  Arkansas-Monticello
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference                Ashland
Great Lakes Valley Conference                                              Lewis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference                                      Malone
Gulf South Conference                                                           Valdosta State
Lone Star Conference                                                             West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association             Washburn
Mountain East Conference                                                    Fairmont State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference                           Northern State
Pacific West Conference                                                         Biola
Peach Belt Conference                                                            Flagler
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference                                   Colorado Mesa
South Atlantic Conference                                                     Carson-Newman
 

LIVE UPDATES: Keep up with the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alabama Hunstville
Caldwell
Charleston (WV)
Colorado School of Mines
Daemen
DBU
Dominican (NY)
Emmanuel (GA)
Fresno Pacific
Georgia Southwestern
Hillsdale
Lee (TN)
Lincoln Memorial
Mercyhurst
Michigan Tech
MSU Moorhead
Missouri Western
Northwest Missouri State
Northwest Nazarene
Nyack
Oklahoma Baptist
Point Loma
Queens (NC)
Southern Arkansas
Southern Indiana
Truman
Tusculum
Wayne State (MI)
Wayne State (NE)
West Georgia 
West Liberty
 

Northwest Missouri State defeated Point Loma, 64-58, to win the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Evansville, Indiana.

