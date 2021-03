2021 DII men's basketball championship field announced

The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven regional tournaments, consisting of six teams each will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The west regional will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 24, 25 & 27.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Bloomfield Central Atlantic Collegiate ConferenceBloomfield

Belmont Abbey Conference CarolinasBelmont Abbey

St. Thomas Aquinas East Coast Conference

Arkansas-Monticello Great American ConferenceArkansas-Monticello

Ashland Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceAshland

Lewis Great Lakes Valley ConferenceLewis

Malone Great Midwest Athletic ConferenceMalone

Valdosta State Gulf South ConferenceValdosta State

West Texas A&M Lone Star ConferenceWest Texas A&M

Washburn Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics AssociationWashburn

Fairmont State Mountain East ConferenceFairmont State

Northern State Northern Sun Intercollegiate ConferenceNorthern State

Biola Pacific West ConferenceBiola

Flagler Peach Belt ConferenceFlagler

Colorado Mesa Rocky Mountain Athletic ConferenceColorado Mesa

Carson-Newman South Atlantic ConferenceCarson-Newman

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alabama Hunstville

Caldwell

Charleston (WV)

Colorado School of Mines

Daemen

DBU

Dominican (NY)

Emmanuel (GA)

Fresno Pacific

Georgia Southwestern

Hillsdale

Lee (TN)

Lincoln Memorial

Mercyhurst

Michigan Tech

MSU Moorhead

Missouri Western

Northwest Missouri State

Northwest Nazarene

Nyack

Oklahoma Baptist

Point Loma

Queens (NC)

Southern Arkansas

Southern Indiana

Truman

Tusculum

Wayne State (MI)

Wayne State (NE)

West Georgia

West Liberty