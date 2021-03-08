2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

LATEST NEWS: Schedule changes, COVID-19 updates for college basketball

March 2, 2021 — Baylor wins its first regular season conference championship since 1950

The third-ranked Bears clinched their first regular season conference championship in 71 years by defeating No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89, in overtime on March 2. Baylor's last regular season title came in 1950, when it was part of the Southwest Conference.

Feb. 27, 2021 — Roy Williams wins his 900th game as a head coach

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams won the 900th game of his career on Feb. 27, as his Tar Heels defeated No. 11 Florida State, 78-70. Before arriving at Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2003, Williams was the head coach at Kansas from 1988-2003. He's won three national championships with the Tar Heels.

𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. 🙌



Congratulations Coach Williams on 900 career head coaching wins.#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/mfiXCAaAby — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 27, 2021

Feb. 21, 2021 — Luka Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Luka Garza became Iowa's all-time leading scorer during the Hawkeye's 74-68 win over Penn State on Feb. 21. The center surpassed Roy Marble's 2,116 points with an uncontested layup.

With this bucket, @LukaG_55 has passed Roy Marble (2,116) to become @iowahoops' all-time scoring leader 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/t2nNQ6mGgU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2021

Feb. 6, 2021 — Ayo Dosunmu records third triple-double in Illinois history

Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu posted the third triple-double in program history during No. 12 Illinois' 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Feb. 6. Dosunmu finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

🔥 @AyoDos_11 is DIFFERENT



The @IlliniMBB star recorded just the 3rd triple double in program history today vs Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/JOAZHtaI5V — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2021

Feb. 3, 2021 — East Carolina stuns No. 5 Houston for first-ever win over a top-5 team

The Pirates shocked the fifth-ranked Cougars 82-73 on Feb. 3. It was the program's first-ever win over an AP top-5 team, according to ESPN. East Carolina entered the game 0-17 all-time against teams ranked within the top 5.

First victory over a top 5 opponent in PROGRAM HISTORY.



Retweet if you're a proud Pirate!!! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/z8w8yZnVN2 — ECU Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) February 4, 2021

Jan. 23, 2021 — Auburn sets program record for most points in an SEC road game

The Tigers' 109-86 win over South Carolina on Jan. 23 set a program record for points scored in an SEC road game. Auburn has competed in the SEC since the conference was founded in 1932.

Jan 16, 2021 — John Petty Jr. becomes Alabama's all-time leader in made 3-pointers

John Petty Jr. became Alabama's all-time leader in 3-point field goals during the Crimson Tide's 90-59 win over Arkansas on Jan. 16. Petty's fourth triple of the game (the 264th of his career) surpassed Brian Williams for the most in program history.

2️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ THREES



John Petty Jr. is @AlabamaMBB’s all-time leader in career threes 👌 pic.twitter.com/khd1sG4XOl — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 16, 2021

Jan. 12, 2021 — Michigan wins third-straight game over ranked opponent by 19+ points

After hammering No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54 on Jan. 12, the seventh-ranked Wolverines have now won three-straight games against ranked opponents by at least 19 points. They're the first team in history to do so, according to ESPN. Michigan beat then-No. 19 Northwestern 85-66 on Jan. 3 and then-No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Jan. 6.

No team in college basketball has ever done this until tonight.



Big things happening in Ann Arbor.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OGgdMSm1y3 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 13, 2021

Jan. 11, 2021 — Boise State's winning streak reaches 11

Boise State won its 11th-straight game on Jan. 11, handling Wyoming 83-60. The 11-game tear is the longest winning streak in program history. After opening the season with a loss, the Broncos are now 11-1.

𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃



11 consecutive wins for the Broncos!!! Now 11-1 on the season. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/L9RtvgyFfs — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) January 12, 2021

Dec. 30, 2020 — Mack Smith makes a 3-pointer for the 89th-straight game

Mack Smith's triple at the 11:52 mark of the first half put the Eastern Illinois guard into the record books. He's now made a 3-pointer in 89 consecutive games, the longest such streak in DI history. Smith finished with eight points on 3-for-8 shooting as the Panthers lost to Eastern Kentucky 69-61.

Mack Smith sets the NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer knocking down a 3 from the right corner at EKU with 11:52 to play in the first half.. pic.twitter.com/Gdp3Fsr8mL — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) December 31, 2020

Dec. 29, 2020 — West Virginia reaches win No. 1,800

The Mountaineers became the 22nd program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 73-51 victory over Northeastern on Dec. 29. West Virginia is the second team to have reached that milestone this season, as Villanova did so back on Nov. 25.

Today’s win marks No. 1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ as a program, ranking 22nd in the nation!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/Xjm47sDohs — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) December 29, 2020

Dec. 26, 2020 — No. 1 Gonzaga beats four top-20 teams in its first seven games

After handling No. 16 Virginia 98-75, the Bulldogs have now defeated four AP top-20 teams in their first seven games. They're the first school to ever accomplish such a feat, according to ESPN. Those other three wins came against then-No. 6 Kansas, then-No. 11 West Virginia and then-No. 3 Iowa.

Dec. 25, 2020 — Badgers set program record for most points in a road win over a ranked team

Another week, another scoring milestone for Wisconsin. The ninth-ranked Badgers defeated No. 12 Michigan State 85-76 on Dec. 25. Those 85 points were the most in a road victory against a ranked team in program history, according to ESPN.

at #20 Penn State ✔️

at #5 Ohio State ✔️

at #19 Michigan ✔️

at #12 Michigan State ✔️



The Badgers have now won four of their last six road games against AP Top-25 teams. Top Plays from our Christmas Day win! pic.twitter.com/G72MbauXYt — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 26, 2020

Dec. 19, 2020 — Wisconsin records its largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent

No. 12 Wisconsin steamrolled No. 23 Louisville 85-48 on Dec. 19. The Badgers' 37-point win was their largest margin of victory against an AP Top-25 team in program history.

Top Plays ... and plenty of 'em!



Today's 37-point win over #23 Louisville is Wisconsin's largest over an AP Top-25 team in school history pic.twitter.com/PsfBRyl1dC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

Dec. 17, 2020 — Kansas wins its 30th-straight conference opener

Kansas opened league play the same way it had in the previous 29 seasons: with a victory. The Jayhawks' 58-57 triumph over Texas Tech on Dec. 17 was their 30th conference-opening win in as many years. According to Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN, that's the longest such streak for a DI program in the last 50 seasons.

Since ‘92



That’s 𝟯𝟬-𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 on opening night of conference play.



Faces change // Expectations don’t pic.twitter.com/tQvCuU7jw3 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 18, 2020

Dec. 16, 2020 — Jay Wright wins his 600th game

Villanova head coach Jay Wright won the 600th game of his career on Dec. 16 when the Wildcats defeated Butler 85-66. Prior to Villanova, he was Hofstra's head coach from 1994-2001. The 58-year-old has won two national championships with the Wildcats.

With tonight’s win over Butler, @VUCoachJWright earned his 600th career victory! Congratulations Coach ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/sK2zV2Fgvl — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) December 17, 2020

Dec. 8, 2020 — Penn State earns win No. 1,500

The Nittany Lions won their 1,500th game in program history on Dec. 8, upsetting No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55. Those 1,500 wins date back to the 1896-97 season, when Penn State began playing college basketball.

Dec. 6, 2020 — Ohio's 40-0 run against Cleveland State

Ohio went on a 40-0 scoring run during its 101-46 victory over Cleveland State on Dec. 6. That's the longest run for a DI team against a DI opponent in NCAA history.

We went on a 40-0 run that spanned 12:47.



That was the largest run against another DI opponent in NCAA history. #OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/F6uxRrh5N2 — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) December 6, 2020

Dec. 2, 2020 — Illinois State sets single-game record for assists, field-goal percentage

The Redbirds finished with 57 assists and shot 84.3 percent (70-of-83) from the floor in their 177-108 victory over Greenville on Dec. 2. Both are DI records. Illinois State and Greenville also combined for the fourth-highest scoring total ever in a DI game with 285 points.

Have you all caught your breath yet?



Here's some of the top dunks for #REDBIRDhoops in their win over Greenville!



Big props to @Redbird_Pro for keeping up with the action tonight! pic.twitter.com/qot8zgeGQc — Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) December 3, 2020

Nov. 30, 2020 — Kansas is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the 222nd-straight week

Kansas set a record on Nov. 30 for consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll. The Jayhawks have now appeared in the Top 25 for 222 straight weeks — a streak that began on Feb. 2, 2009. That broke the previous record of 221, set by UCLA from 1966-80.

Jayhawks comin’ in at No. 7 this week...



That’s 𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 ranked in the @AP_Top25, a new NCAA record ✊



More ➝ https://t.co/ai5aDLikaG pic.twitter.com/5WcWFbWjlt — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 30, 2020

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.