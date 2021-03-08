2021 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 Big East tournament starts Wednesday, March 10, with games at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Find the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Villanova is the No. 1 seed.

Games go through Saturday, March 13. The top five seeds have byes into the quarterfinals.

2021 Big East tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2021 Big East tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Marquette | 3 p.m. ET | FS1

Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler | 6 p.m. | FS1

Game 3: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul | 9 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 3 p.m. | FS1

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. | FS1

Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. | FS1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2021 Big East tournament: Seeds

This will be updated at the end of the regular season. The top five seeds have byes into the quarterfinals.

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.