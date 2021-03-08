HOOPS:

🎟 5 schools lock up NCAAT auto-bids in a wild day of hoops

Andy Katz's bracket predictions

🏆 Conference tournament schedule

Women's AQ tracker

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA staff | March 9, 2021

2021 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

How brackets do picking only top seeds

The 2021 Big East tournament starts Wednesday, March 10, with games at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Find the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Villanova is the No. 1 seed.

Games go through Saturday, March 13. The top five seeds have byes into the quarterfinals.

2021 Big East tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2021 Big East tournament bracket

2021 Big East tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Marquette | 3 p.m. ET | FS1
Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler | 6 p.m. | FS1
Game 3: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul | 9 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 3 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. | FS1
Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. | FS1
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2021 Big East tournament: Seeds

This will be updated at the end of the regular season. The top five seeds have byes into the quarterfinals.

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP MVP
1980 Georgetown 87-81 Syracuse Craig Shelton, Georgetown
1981 Syracuse 83-80 Villanova Leo Rautins, Syracuse
1982 Georgetown 72-54 Villanova Eric Floyd, Georgetown
1983 St. John's 85-77 Boston College Chris Mullins, St. John's
1984 Georgetown 82-71 Syracuse Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1985 Georgetown 92-80 St. John's Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1986 St. John's 70-69 Syracuse Dwayne Washington, St. John's
1987 Georgetown 69-59 Syracuse Reggie Williams, Georgetown
1988 Syracuse 85-68 Villanova Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
1989 Georgetown 88-79 Syracuse Charles Smith, Georgetown
1990 UConn 78-75 Syracuse Chris Smith, UConn
1991 Seton Hall 74-62 Georgetown Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
1992 Syracuse 56-54 Georgetown Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
1993 Seton Hall 103-70 Syracuse Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
1994 Providence 74-64 Georgetown Michael Smith, Providence
1995 Villanova 94-78 UConn Kerry Kittles, Villanova
1996 UConn 75-74 Georgetown Victor Page, Georgetown
1997 Boston College 70-58 Villanova Scoonie Penn, Boston College
1998 UConn 69-64 Syracuse Khalid El-Amin, UConn
1999 UConn 82-63 St. John's Kevin Freeman, UConn
2000 St. John's 80-70 UConn Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
2001 Boston College 79-57 Pitt Troy Bell, Boston College
2002 UConn 74-65 (OT) Pitt Caron Butler, UConn
2003 Pitt 74-56 UConn Julius Page, Pitt
2004 UConn 61-58 Pitt Ben Gordon, UConn
2005 Syracuse 68-59 West Virginia Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
2006 Syracuse 65-61 Pitt Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
2007 Georgetown 65-42 Pitt Jeff Green, Georgetown
2008 Pitt 74-65 Georgetown Sam Young, Pitt
2009 Louisville 76-66 Syracuse Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
2010 West Virginia 60-58 Georgetown Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
2011 UConn 69-66 Louisville Kemba Walker, UConn
2012 Louisville (vacated) 50-44 UConn Peyton Siva, Louisville
2013 Louisville (vacated) 78-61 Syracuse Peyton Siva, Louisville
2014 Providence 65-58 Creighton Bryce Cotton, Providence
2015 Villanova 69-52 Xavier Josh Hart, Villanova
2016 Seton Hall 69-67 Villanova Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
2017 Villanova 74-60 Creighton Josh Hart, Villanova
2018 Villanova 76-66 (OT) Providence Mikal Bridges, Villanova
2019 Villanova 74-72 Seton Hall Phil Booth, Villanova

2021 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

We're tracking all conference tournaments as teams play for automatic bids into the 2021 NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

2021 Selection Sunday: Start time, date, schedule

2021 Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 14, for the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

2021 bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

The latest 2021 NCAA tournament bracket predictions from NCAA.com's Andy Katz, based on games through March 7.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners