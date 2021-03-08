2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

How brackets do picking only top seeds

The 2021 Big Ten tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below.

All 14 Big Ten teams will play in the tournament. This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event. Michigan is the top seed.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket

2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Purdue vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds

Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.

Michigan Illinois Iowa Purdue Ohio State Wisconsin Rutgers Maryland Michigan State Indiana Penn State Northwestern Minnesota Nebraska

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.