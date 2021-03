2021 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

How brackets do picking only top seeds

The 2021 SEC tournament starts on Wednesday, March 10. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below.

All games are in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama is the No. 1 seed.

2021 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

SEC

2021 SEC tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina | 9 p.m. | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner | 9 p.m. | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 12: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

2021 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds all have byes into the quarterfinals.

Alabama Arkansas LSU Tennessee Florida Ole Miss Missouri Kentucky Mississippi State Georgia South Carolina Vanderbilt Texas A&M

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.