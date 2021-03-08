College basketball rankings: See who made the biggest jumps in Andy Katz's final Power 36 of the regular season

The time has come for the last regular-season Power 36.
Brackets take over for the rest of the month.
The next time we offer up a Power 36 we will be looking ahead to 2021-22.
Thanks for all of the engagement.
Digest and debate the last Power 36 of the season!
1. Gonzaga (1): 24-0.
2. Baylor (3): The Bears are back.
3. Illinois (4): The Illini crushed Michigan without Ayo.
4. Michigan (2): The Wolverines still won the Big Ten.
5. Iowa (5): Luka Garza had his number retired.
6. West Virginia (7): The Mountaineers are going to be a tough out.
7. Ohio State (6): The Buckeyes need to get out of playing Big Ten teams.
8. Alabama (8): SEC champs.
9. Kansas (9): The Jayhawks have to be taken seriously.
10. Arkansas (13): Moses Moody is the real deal.
11. Oklahoma State (12): The Cowboys could be an Elite Eight team.
12. Purdue (14): The Boilermakers have Sweet 16 potential.
13. San Diego State (16): The Aztecs are locking teams up.
14. Texas Tech (11): The Red Raiders will show better outside of the Big 12.
15. Texas (21): The Longhorns will shine outside the Big 12, as well.
16. Wichita State (23): American champs.
17. Houston (24): The Cougars survived against Memphis.
18. Oklahoma (17): The Sooners had two epic games against Oklahoma State, but lost them both.
19. Florida State (10): The Seminoles gifted the ACC to Virginia with a poor effort at Notre Dame.
20. Virginia (NR): Time to bring the Cavaliers back after winning the ACC.
21. Virginia Tech (19): The Hokies have been on a lengthy pause.
22. Oregon (25): The Ducks won the Pac-12.
23. Colorado (29): The Buffs are going to make the NCAA tournament.
24. UConn (32): The Huskies are playing the best basketball in the Big East.
25. Loyola-Chicago (27): The Ramblers won the Valley.
26. St. Bonaventure (26): The Bonnies claimed the A-10 regular-season title.
27. Georgia Tech (34): The Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the ACC with 11 wins.
28. Villanova (18): The Wildcats won the Big East, but are hurting with Collin Gillespie out and Justin Moore hobbled.
29. USC (31): The Trojans swept UCLA and have the pieces to win multiple games in the tournament.
30. VCU (NR): The Rams are in the A-10 title game.
31. Louisville (35): The Cardinals lost Malik Williams after pounding Duke.
32. Michigan State (NR): The Spartans are going to make the NCAAs after going 4-2 in the final six games with wins over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan.
33. Missouri (NR): The Tigers are back in after a strong finish in the SEC.
34. Creighton (20): The Bluejays are searching for momentum heading into the Big East tournament.
35. Syracuse (NR): The Orange make a cameo after beating Carolina and Clemson.
36. North Carolina (36): The Tar Heels got the sweep of Duke.
Dropped out: No. 15 Maryland, No. 22 Rutgers, No. 28 Clemson, No. 30 UCLA, No. 33 Florida.
Team of the Week: Illinois The Illini knocked off Michigan without Ayo Dosunmu and then took out Ohio State on the road with him back in the lineup.
Player of the week: Macio Teague, Sr., G, Baylor: Teague scored 35 and made 10 of 12 3s in a win over Texas Tech Sunday. Earlier in the week, he scored 19 in a win over Oklahoma State and 11 in an overtime win at West Virginia.