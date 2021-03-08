HOOPS:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 9, 2021

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

How brackets do picking only top seeds

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to one team — Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will go into the NCAA tournament undefeated.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (26-0)

Next game: TBD in the NCAA tournament

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In the WCC tournament final, the Bulldogs trailed by 12 at the half before they rallied to beat BYU by 10, 88-78. The win makes Gonzaga the first team to go into the NCAA tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015.

