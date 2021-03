2021 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

One of the most fun aspects of March Madness happens before the tournament even starts — tracking and watching all of the conference tournaments.

This year, 31 conferences are holding conference tournaments (down one from 32 with the Ivy League not playing due to COVID-19) to earn spots in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

On Tuesday night, No. 1 Gonzaga rallied from down 12 at the half to beat BYU and win the WCC tournament championship. Also, Drexel won the CAA title by defeating Elon and Cleveland State clinched the Horizon League automatic bid. Mount St. Mary's took the Northeast title and Oral Roberts picked up the Summit League crown.

The tournaments continue until right before Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 14.

The table below will be updated as champions are crowned in each tournament and if schedules are altered due to COVID-19. Click or tap here for live scores. You can click or tap here to get a printable bracket for the tournament.

Scroll to the right to view the conference tournament champions.