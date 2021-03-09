HOOPS:

NCAA.com | March 9, 2021

CBS Sports and Turner Sports Present 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 14, at 6 p.m. ET

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will present the 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS – Sunday, March 14, at 6 p.m. ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and Turner Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. Selection Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart will also join remotely from Indianapolis for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

MORE: Tracking every auto bid to the 2021 men's NCAA tournament

The NCAA Selection Show will also be available on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of March Madness available via web, mobile and connected devices.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5.

TBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and National Championship in 2022, with the events alternating between CBS Sports and Turner Sports each year throughout the partnership.

