2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

How to pick an NCAA tournament champion

The 2021 Big Ten tournament continued with the second round on Thursday, March 11. All games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below.

This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event. On Thursday, Ohio State defeated Minnesota and Wisconsin topped Penn State. Maryland also beat Michigan State and Rutgers set aside Indiana.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket

2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Maryland | 11:30 a.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Ohio State | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 7 Rutgers | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Wisconsin | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds

Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.

Michigan Illinois Iowa Purdue Ohio State Wisconsin Rutgers Maryland Michigan State Indiana Penn State Northwestern Minnesota Nebraska

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.