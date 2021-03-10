2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

6 upsets that crushed March Madness brackets, according to the data

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his NCAA tournament predictions, which reflect the regular-season games played through Sunday, March 7, in addition to auto-bid winners through Monday, March 8.

Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

Here's how Katz projects this year's tournament field through the first week of March. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

1 4 2 3 1 Gonzaga Michigan Baylor Illinois 16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T Bryant/Hartford Drexel Nicholls State 8 San Diego State BYU Missouri UCLA 9 Loyola Chicago North Carolina Rutgers Florida 5 Oklahoma Virginia USC Texas Tech 12 Colorado State/Syracuse Wichita State Toledo Western Kentucky 4 Florida State Texas Oklahoma State Purdue 13 Winthrop Morehead State UC Santa Barbara Liberty 6 Creighton Oregon Clemson Colorado 11 St. Bonaventure Drake/Boise State VCU Louisville 3 West Virginia Villanova Arkansas Kansas 14 Southern Utah UNC Greensboro North Dakota State Colgate 7 Tennessee Virginia Tech UConn Wisconsin 10 Georgia Tech Michigan State Maryland LSU 2 Ohio State Alabama Iowa Houston 15 Grand Canyon Appalachian State Siena Cleveland State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Breaking down the No. 1 seeds

In Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, the four No. 1 seeds, in order, are Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan, with the Illini surpassing Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan on the overall seed list. With that move, Michigan is the other projected No. 1 seed on Gonzaga's half of the bracket.

These four teams have a combined 84-10 record this season and two of those 10 losses were against a fellow projected No. 1 seed.

A glance at the protected seeds

The top four seeds in each region are considered "protected" seeds, which in a normal season would have geographic implications. In Katz's latest predictions, the top 16 overall teams on his seed list include five from both the Big 12 and Big Ten, two in the SEC, and one from the ACC, American, Big East and WCC.

The Big Ten has a lot of bids

There are nine teams from the Big Ten in Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions:

No. 1 seed Illinois

No. 1 seed Michigan

No. 2 seed Iowa

No. 2 seed Ohio State

No. 4 seed Purdue

No. 7 seed Wisconsin

No. 9 seed Rutgers

No. 10 seed Michigan State

No. 10 seed Maryland

This means that four of the conference's 14 teams (28.5 percent) are projected to earn either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, and five teams are a projected top-four seed. It also means that if Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota or Nebraska manages to win the Big Ten tournament, then the conference could potentially send 10 teams to the NCAA tournament.

Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Illinois | Big Ten 4. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ) 5. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ) 6. 2 -- Iowa | Big Ten 7. 2 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 8. 2 -- Houston | American 9. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12 10. 3 -- Kansas | Big 12 11. 3 -- Arkansas | SEC 12. 3 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ) 13. 4 -- Purdue | Big Ten 14. 4 -- Texas | Big 12 15. 4 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12 16. 4 -- Florida State | ACC 17. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ) 18. 5 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 19. 5 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 20. 5 -- USC | Pac-12 21. 6 -- Oregon | Pac-12 (AQ) 22. 6 -- Colorado | Pac-12 23. 6 -- Clemson | ACC 24. 6 -- Creighton | Big East 25. 7 -- Virginia Tech | ACC 26. 7 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 27. 7 -- Tennessee | SEC 28. 7 -- UConn | Big East 29. 8 -- UCLA | Pac-12 30. 8 -- BYU | WCC 31. 8 -- Missouri | SEC 32. 8 -- San Diego State | Mountain West (AQ) 33. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ) 34. 9 -- Florida | SEC 35. 9 -- Rutgers | Big Ten 36. 9 -- North Carolina | ACC 37. 10 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 38. 10 -- LSU | SEC 39. 10 -- Maryland | Big Ten 40. 10 -- Georgia Tech | ACC 41. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10 (AQ) 42. 11 -- Louisville | ACC 43. 11 -- VCU | Atlantic 10 44. 11 -- Drake | Missouri Valley 45. 11 -- Wichita State | American (AQ) 46. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West 47. 12 -- Colorado State | Mountain West 48. 12 -- Syracuse | ACC 49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ) 50. 12 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ) 51. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ) 52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ) 53. 13 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ) 54. 13 -- Morehead State | OVC (AQ) 55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ) 56. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ) 57. 14 -- North Dakota State | Summit (AQ) 58. 14 -- Southern Utah | Big Sky (AQ) 59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ) 60. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ) 61. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ) 62. 15 -- Appalachian State | Sun Belt (AQ) 63. 16 -- Nicholls State | Southland (AQ) 64. 16 -- Drexel | CAA (AQ) 65. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ) 66. 16 -- Hartford | America East (AQ) 67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ) 68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

