2021 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 SEC tournament continued on Thursday, March 11. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Mississippi State defeated Kentucky 74-73 on Thursday in one of four games. The quarterfinals are on Friday.

All games are in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama is the No. 1 seed.

2021 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2021 SEC tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt 79, No. 13 Texas A&M 68

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State 74, No. 8 Kentucky 73

Game 3: No. 5 Florida 69, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri 73, No. 10 Georgia 70

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss 76, No. 11 South Carolina 59

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Florida | 25 minutes after Game 6 | ESPN

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 25 minutes after Game 8 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 25 minutes after Game 10 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 12: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

2021 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds all have byes into the quarterfinals.

Alabama Arkansas LSU Tennessee Florida Ole Miss Missouri Kentucky Mississippi State Georgia South Carolina Vanderbilt Texas A&M

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.