2021 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 Big East tournament continued Thursday, March 11, with games at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Find the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Georgetown upset No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday.
Games go through Saturday, March 13. The top five seeds had byes into the quarterfinals.
2021 Big East tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2021 Big East tournament: Schedule, scores
First Round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown 68, No. 9 Marquette 49
Game 2: No. 10 Butler 70, No. 7 Xavier 69 (OT)
Game 3: No. 11 DePaul 70, No. 6 Providence 62
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11
Game 4: No. 8 Georgetown 72, No. 1 Villanova 71
Game 5: No. 5 Seton Hall 77, No. 4 St. John's 69 (OT)
Game 6: No. 2 Creighton 87, No. 10 Butler 56
Game 7: No. 3 UConn 94, No. 11 DePaul 60
Semifinals — Friday, March 12
Game 8: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 6 p.m. | FS1
Game 9: No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 UConn | 9 p.m. | FS1
Championship — Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
2021 Big East tournament: Seeds
This will be updated at the end of the regular season. The top five seeds have byes into the quarterfinals.
Big East Tournament history
Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|MVP
|1980
|Georgetown
|87-81
|Syracuse
|Craig Shelton, Georgetown
|1981
|Syracuse
|83-80
|Villanova
|Leo Rautins, Syracuse
|1982
|Georgetown
|72-54
|Villanova
|Eric Floyd, Georgetown
|1983
|St. John's
|85-77
|Boston College
|Chris Mullins, St. John's
|1984
|Georgetown
|82-71
|Syracuse
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1985
|Georgetown
|92-80
|St. John's
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1986
|St. John's
|70-69
|Syracuse
|Dwayne Washington, St. John's
|1987
|Georgetown
|69-59
|Syracuse
|Reggie Williams, Georgetown
|1988
|Syracuse
|85-68
|Villanova
|Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
|1989
|Georgetown
|88-79
|Syracuse
|Charles Smith, Georgetown
|1990
|UConn
|78-75
|Syracuse
|Chris Smith, UConn
|1991
|Seton Hall
|74-62
|Georgetown
|Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
|1992
|Syracuse
|56-54
|Georgetown
|Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
|1993
|Seton Hall
|103-70
|Syracuse
|Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
|1994
|Providence
|74-64
|Georgetown
|Michael Smith, Providence
|1995
|Villanova
|94-78
|UConn
|Kerry Kittles, Villanova
|1996
|UConn
|75-74
|Georgetown
|Victor Page, Georgetown
|1997
|Boston College
|70-58
|Villanova
|Scoonie Penn, Boston College
|1998
|UConn
|69-64
|Syracuse
|Khalid El-Amin, UConn
|1999
|UConn
|82-63
|St. John's
|Kevin Freeman, UConn
|2000
|St. John's
|80-70
|UConn
|Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
|2001
|Boston College
|79-57
|Pitt
|Troy Bell, Boston College
|2002
|UConn
|74-65 (OT)
|Pitt
|Caron Butler, UConn
|2003
|Pitt
|74-56
|UConn
|Julius Page, Pitt
|2004
|UConn
|61-58
|Pitt
|Ben Gordon, UConn
|2005
|Syracuse
|68-59
|West Virginia
|Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
|2006
|Syracuse
|65-61
|Pitt
|Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
|2007
|Georgetown
|65-42
|Pitt
|Jeff Green, Georgetown
|2008
|Pitt
|74-65
|Georgetown
|Sam Young, Pitt
|2009
|Louisville
|76-66
|Syracuse
|Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
|2010
|West Virginia
|60-58
|Georgetown
|Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
|2011
|UConn
|69-66
|Louisville
|Kemba Walker, UConn
|2012
|Louisville (vacated)
|50-44
|UConn
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2013
|Louisville (vacated)
|78-61
|Syracuse
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2014
|Providence
|65-58
|Creighton
|Bryce Cotton, Providence
|2015
|Villanova
|69-52
|Xavier
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2016
|Seton Hall
|69-67
|Villanova
|Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
|2017
|Villanova
|74-60
|Creighton
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2018
|Villanova
|76-66 (OT)
|Providence
|Mikal Bridges, Villanova
|2019
|Villanova
|74-72
|Seton Hall
|Phil Booth, Villanova