2021 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 Big East tournament continued Thursday, March 11, with games at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Find the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Georgetown upset No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday.

Games go through Saturday, March 13. The top five seeds had byes into the quarterfinals.

2021 Big East tournament: Bracket

2021 Big East tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown 68, No. 9 Marquette 49

Game 2: No. 10 Butler 70, No. 7 Xavier 69 (OT)

Game 3: No. 11 DePaul 70, No. 6 Providence 62

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Georgetown 72, No. 1 Villanova 71

Game 5: No. 5 Seton Hall 77, No. 4 St. John's 69 (OT)

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton 87, No. 10 Butler 56

Game 7: No. 3 UConn 94, No. 11 DePaul 60

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 8: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 6 p.m. | FS1

Game 9: No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 UConn | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2021 Big East tournament: Seeds

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.