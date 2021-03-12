2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 Big Ten tournament is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Michigan in the first semifinal.
This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event.
2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET.
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66
Second round — Thursday, March 11
Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57
Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75
Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50
Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan 79, No. 8 Maryland 66
Game 8: No. 5 Ohio State 87, No. 4 Purdue 78 (OT)
Game 9: No. 2 Illinois 90, No. 7 Rutgers 68
Game 10: No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57
Semifinals — Saturday, March 13
Game 11: No. 5 Ohio State 68, No. 1 Michigan 67
Game 12: No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Iowa | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS
Championship — Sunday, March 14
No. 5 Ohio State vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds
Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Purdue
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Rutgers
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Indiana
- Penn State
- Northwestern
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|CITY
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City
|2019
|Michigan State
|65-60
|Michigan
|Chicago