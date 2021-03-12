2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

TRENDING:

March 13, 2021

The 2021 Big Ten tournament is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Michigan in the first semifinal.

This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event. 

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2021 Big Ten tournament bracket.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57
Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75
Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50
Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan 79, No. 8 Maryland 66
Game 8: No. 5 Ohio State 87, No. 4 Purdue 78 (OT)
Game 9: No. 2 Illinois 90, No. 7 Rutgers 68
Game 10: No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: No. 5 Ohio State 68, No. 1 Michigan 67
Game 12: No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Iowa | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 14

No. 5 Ohio State vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds

Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.

  1. Michigan
  2. Illinois
  3. Iowa
  4. Purdue
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Rutgers
  8. Maryland
  9. Michigan State
  10. Indiana
  11. Penn State
  12. Northwestern
  13. Minnesota
  14. Nebraska

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City
2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan  Chicago

