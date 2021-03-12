2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

Go ahead, pick your bracket based on mascots — here’s how

The 2021 Big Ten tournament is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Michigan in the first semifinal.

This marks the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan 79, No. 8 Maryland 66

Game 8: No. 5 Ohio State 87, No. 4 Purdue 78 (OT)

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois 90, No. 7 Rutgers 68

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: No. 5 Ohio State 68, No. 1 Michigan 67

Game 12: No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Iowa | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 14

No. 5 Ohio State vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds

Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals.

Michigan Illinois Iowa Purdue Ohio State Wisconsin Rutgers Maryland Michigan State Indiana Penn State Northwestern Minnesota Nebraska

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six.