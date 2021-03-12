2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his NCAA tournament predictions, which reflect the regular-season games played through Sunday, March 7, in addition to auto-bid winners through Monday, March 8.
Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.
Here's how Katz projects this year's tournament field through the first week of March. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)
And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.
|1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Gonzaga
|Michigan
|Baylor
|Illinois
|16
|Prairie View/North Carolina A&T
|Bryant/Hartford
|Drexel
|Nicholls State
|8
|San Diego State
|BYU
|Missouri
|UCLA
|9
|Loyola Chicago
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|Florida
|5
|Oklahoma
|Virginia
|USC
|Texas Tech
|12
|Colorado State/Syracuse
|Wichita State
|Toledo
|Western Kentucky
|4
|Florida State
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Purdue
|13
|Winthrop
|Morehead State
|UC Santa Barbara
|Liberty
|6
|Creighton
|Oregon
|Clemson
|Colorado
|11
|St. Bonaventure
|Drake/Boise State
|VCU
|Louisville
|3
|West Virginia
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|14
|Southern Utah
|UNC Greensboro
|North Dakota State
|Colgate
|7
|Tennessee
|Virginia Tech
|UConn
|Wisconsin
|10
|Georgia Tech
|Michigan State
|Maryland
|LSU
|2
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|Iowa
|Houston
|15
|Grand Canyon
|Appalachian State
|Siena
|Cleveland State
Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.
Breaking down the No. 1 seeds
In Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, the four No. 1 seeds, in order, are Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan, with the Illini surpassing Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan on the overall seed list. With that move, Michigan is the other projected No. 1 seed on Gonzaga's half of the bracket.
These four teams have a combined 84-10 record this season and two of those 10 losses were against a fellow projected No. 1 seed.
A glance at the protected seeds
The top four seeds in each region are considered "protected" seeds, which in a normal season would have geographic implications. In Katz's latest predictions, the top 16 overall teams on his seed list include five from both the Big 12 and Big Ten, two in the SEC, and one from the ACC, American, Big East and WCC.
The Big Ten has a lot of bids
There are nine teams from the Big Ten in Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions:
- No. 1 seed Illinois
- No. 1 seed Michigan
- No. 2 seed Iowa
- No. 2 seed Ohio State
- No. 4 seed Purdue
- No. 7 seed Wisconsin
- No. 9 seed Rutgers
- No. 10 seed Michigan State
- No. 10 seed Maryland
This means that four of the conference's 14 teams (28.5 percent) are projected to earn either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, and five teams are a projected top-four seed. It also means that if Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota or Nebraska manages to win the Big Ten tournament, then the conference could potentially send 10 teams to the NCAA tournament.
Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list:
|RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
|1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
|2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
|3. 1 -- Illinois | Big Ten
|4. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
|5. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
|6. 2 -- Iowa | Big Ten
|7. 2 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
|8. 2 -- Houston | American
|9. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12
|10. 3 -- Kansas | Big 12
|11. 3 -- Arkansas | SEC
|12. 3 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
|13. 4 -- Purdue | Big Ten
|14. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
|15. 4 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
|16. 4 -- Florida State | ACC
|17. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
|18. 5 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
|19. 5 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
|20. 5 -- USC | Pac-12
|21. 6 -- Oregon | Pac-12 (AQ)
|22. 6 -- Colorado | Pac-12
|23. 6 -- Clemson | ACC
|24. 6 -- Creighton | Big East
|25. 7 -- Virginia Tech | ACC
|26. 7 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
|27. 7 -- Tennessee | SEC
|28. 7 -- UConn | Big East
|29. 8 -- UCLA | Pac-12
|30. 8 -- BYU | WCC
|31. 8 -- Missouri | SEC
|32. 8 -- San Diego State | Mountain West (AQ)
|33. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
|34. 9 -- Florida | SEC
|35. 9 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
|36. 9 -- North Carolina | ACC
|37. 10 -- Michigan State | Big Ten
|38. 10 -- LSU | SEC
|39. 10 -- Maryland | Big Ten
|40. 10 -- Georgia Tech | ACC
|41. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10 (AQ)
|42. 11 -- Louisville | ACC
|43. 11 -- VCU | Atlantic 10
|44. 11 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
|45. 11 -- Wichita State | American (AQ)
|46. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West
|47. 12 -- Colorado State | Mountain West
|48. 12 -- Syracuse | ACC
|49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ)
|50. 12 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
|51. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
|52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
|53. 13 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
|54. 13 -- Morehead State | OVC (AQ)
|55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
|56. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
|57. 14 -- North Dakota State | Summit (AQ)
|58. 14 -- Southern Utah | Big Sky (AQ)
|59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
|60. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
|61. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
|62. 15 -- Appalachian State | Sun Belt (AQ)
|63. 16 -- Nicholls State | Southland (AQ)
|64. 16 -- Drexel | CAA (AQ)
|65. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ)
|66. 16 -- Hartford | America East (AQ)
|67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
|68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)
