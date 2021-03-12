TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 12, 2021

2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

Go ahead, pick your bracket based on mascots — here’s how

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his NCAA tournament predictions, which reflect the regular-season games played through Sunday, March 7, in addition to auto-bid winners through Monday, March 8.

Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

Here's how Katz projects this year's tournament field through the first week of March. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

The 2021 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz on March 7.

And here's that same bracket in table form. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

  1 4 2 3
1 Gonzaga Michigan Baylor Illinois
16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T Bryant/Hartford Drexel Nicholls State
         
8 San Diego State BYU Missouri UCLA
9 Loyola Chicago North Carolina Rutgers Florida
         
5 Oklahoma Virginia USC Texas Tech
12 Colorado State/Syracuse Wichita State Toledo Western Kentucky
         
4 Florida State Texas Oklahoma State Purdue
13 Winthrop Morehead State UC Santa Barbara Liberty
         
6 Creighton Oregon Clemson Colorado
11 St. Bonaventure Drake/Boise State VCU Louisville
         
3 West Virginia Villanova Arkansas Kansas
14 Southern Utah UNC Greensboro North Dakota State Colgate
         
7 Tennessee Virginia Tech UConn Wisconsin
10 Georgia Tech Michigan State Maryland LSU
         
2 Ohio State Alabama Iowa Houston
15 Grand Canyon Appalachian State Siena Cleveland State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Breaking down the No. 1 seeds

In Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions, the four No. 1 seeds, in order, are Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan, with the Illini surpassing Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan on the overall seed list. With that move, Michigan is the other projected No. 1 seed on Gonzaga's half of the bracket.

These four teams have a combined 84-10 record this season and two of those 10 losses were against a fellow projected No. 1 seed.

A glance at the protected seeds

The top four seeds in each region are considered "protected" seeds, which in a normal season would have geographic implications. In Katz's latest predictions, the top 16 overall teams on his seed list include five from both the Big 12 and Big Ten, two in the SEC, and one from the ACC, American, Big East and WCC.

The Big Ten has a lot of bids

There are nine teams from the Big Ten in Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions:

  • No. 1 seed Illinois
  • No. 1 seed Michigan
  • No. 2 seed Iowa
  • No. 2 seed Ohio State
  • No. 4 seed Purdue
  • No. 7 seed Wisconsin
  • No. 9 seed Rutgers
  • No. 10 seed Michigan State
  • No. 10 seed Maryland

This means that four of the conference's 14 teams (28.5 percent) are projected to earn either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, and five teams are a projected top-four seed. It also means that if Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota or Nebraska manages to win the Big Ten tournament, then the conference could potentially send 10 teams to the NCAA tournament.

Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ)
3. 1 -- Illinois | Big Ten
4. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ)
5. 2 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ)
6. 2 -- Iowa | Big Ten
7. 2 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
8. 2 -- Houston | American
9. 3 -- West Virginia | Big 12
10. 3 -- Kansas | Big 12
11. 3 -- Arkansas | SEC
12. 3 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ)
13. 4 -- Purdue | Big Ten
14. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
15. 4 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12
16. 4 -- Florida State | ACC
17. 5 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ)
18. 5 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
19. 5 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
20. 5 -- USC | Pac-12
21. 6 -- Oregon | Pac-12 (AQ)
22. 6 -- Colorado | Pac-12
23. 6 -- Clemson | ACC
24. 6 -- Creighton | Big East
25. 7 -- Virginia  Tech | ACC
26. 7 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
27. 7 -- Tennessee | SEC
28. 7 -- UConn | Big East
29. 8 -- UCLA | Pac-12
30. 8 -- BYU | WCC
31. 8 -- Missouri | SEC
32. 8 -- San Diego State | Mountain West (AQ)
33. 9 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley (AQ)
34. 9 -- Florida | SEC
35. 9 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
36. 9 -- North Carolina | ACC
37. 10 -- Michigan State | Big Ten
38. 10 -- LSU | SEC
39. 10 -- Maryland | Big Ten
40. 10 -- Georgia Tech | ACC
41. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | Atlantic 10 (AQ)
42. 11 -- Louisville | ACC
43. 11 -- VCU | Atlantic 10
44. 11 -- Drake | Missouri Valley
45. 11 -- Wichita State | American (AQ)
46. 11 -- Boise State | Mountain West
47. 12 -- Colorado State | Mountain West
48. 12 -- Syracuse | ACC
49. 12 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ)
50. 12 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
51. 13 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ)
52. 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ)
53. 13 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ)
54. 13 -- Morehead State | OVC (AQ)
55. 14 -- UNC Greensboro | Southern (AQ)
56. 14 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
57. 14 -- North Dakota State | Summit (AQ)
58. 14 -- Southern Utah | Big Sky (AQ)
59. 15 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ)
60. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ)
61. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
62. 15 -- Appalachian State | Sun Belt (AQ)
63. 16 -- Nicholls State | Southland (AQ)
64. 16 -- Drexel | CAA (AQ)
65. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ)
66. 16 -- Hartford | America East (AQ)
67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)

 

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament:

Round Dates LocationS
Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14  
First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

