The 44 teams that have never made the NCAA tournament

In the long history of the NCAA tournament, a field that has now grown to 68 teams, there are still many programs waiting to participate in their first March Madness.

Since the NCAA tournament started in 1939, there have been more than 3,000 total spots available. But of the 357 basketball teams currently in Division I, 44 have never played in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, Hartford made program history and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time. Grand Canyon also secured its first tournament bid when it won the WAC in 2021.

It’s important to remember that the NCAA tournament’s format has changed drastically throughout the years. The first tournament in 1939 had only eight teams and didn’t expand to 16 until 1951. The modern 64-team format didn’t appear until 1985, and it wasn’t until 2011 that the field expanded to the full 68 teams (including the First Four) that we’re familiar with now.

Below is the full list of teams and where each finished in its 2020-21 conference tournament, if it played. A reminder, winning a conference tournament grants a team an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, if that team is eligible.

Team Conference 202-21 Tourn. status Maine* AEC DNP New Hampshire AEC Lost in pod play NJIT AEC Lost in pod play UMass-Lowell AEC Lost in final Bellarmine# ASUN Lost in quarterfinals Kennesaw State ASUN Lost in quarterfinals Stetson ASUN Lost in semifinals North Alabama** ASUN Lost in final Sacramento State Big Sky Lost in first round High Point Big South Lost in quarterfinals Longwood Big South Lost in semifinals Presbyterian Big South Lost in first round USC Upstate Big South Lost in first round UC Riverside Big West Lost in semifinals UC San Diego# Big West DNP Elon CAA Lost in final William & Mary CAA Lost in quarterfinals Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon Lost in quarterfinals Youngstown State Horizon Lost in quarterfinals Quinnipiac MAAC Lost in first round Bethune-Cookman*** MEAC DNP UMES^ MEAC DNP Bryant NEC Lost in final Merrimack**** NEC DNP Sacred Heart NEC Lost in semifinals St. Francis Brooklyn NEC DNP SIUE OVC Lost in first round Tennessee-Martin OVC DNP Army Patriot Lost in semifinals The Citadel Southern Lost in first round Central Arkansas Southland DNP Incarnate Word Southland Lost in first round Denver Summit DNP Kansas City Summit Lost in quarterfinals Omaha Summit Lost in quarterfinals South Dakota Summit Lost in semifinals Western Illinois Summit Lost in quarterfinals Grambling SWAC Lost in semifinals California Baptist** WAC Lost in quarterfinals Chicago State@ WAC DNP Dixie State# WAC DNP Tarleton State# WAC DNP Utah Valley WAC Lost in semifinals UTRGV WAC Lost in quarterfinals



**Will be eligible for the NCAA tournament starting with the 2022-23 season

#Will be eligible for the NCAA tournament starting with the 2024-25 season

^Did not play during the 2020-21 season

California Baptist and North Alabama will be eligible for the NCAA tournament beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Bellarmine, Dixie State, Tarleton State and UC San Diego all moved to Division I this season. They will be eligible for the NCAA tournament beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The tournament has grown from an initial eight teams, moving to 16 in 1951 and then growing steadily until 1985, when it reached its familiar format of 64.

Play-in games have made appearances throughout the years, but became a permanent fixture in 2001, when the total number of teams was bumped to 65. In 2011, the play-in was expanded to create the First Four, an opening round that helped fill out the Round of 64. Thus, since 2011, 68 teams have made the NCAA tournament every year.

Two teams have made the NCAA tournament but haven’t been part of the bracket as most of us know it. Houston Baptist made the preliminary round in 1984, when there were 53 teams in the tournament, but lost to Alcorn State. Alabama A&M won the SWAC in 2005, earning the school’s lone automatic bid, but fell to Oakland 79-69 in the tournament’s play-in game.

There is another small group included in this list — the four teams that have been eligible for every NCAA tournament but have failed to make it to one.

In 2017, Northwestern gained plenty of attention as the Wildcats — previously one of the five original teams to never make the tournament — not only qualified for their first ever tournament, but actually picked up a win, and gave eventual runner-up Gonzaga a run for its money in the Round of 32.

The four teams to have been eligible for every tournament and not been dancing once are Army, St. Francis (NY), William & Mary and The Citadel.

In 1968, Army actually did qualify for the NCAA tournament, but coach Bobby Knight thought the Black Knights would have a better shot in the NIT and turned down the invite. Army lost its first game in the NIT to Notre Dame.

Conference No. of teams Teams WAC 7 California Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon, Tarleton State, Utah Valley, UTRGV Summit 5 Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, South Dakota, Western Illinois America East 4 Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, UMass-Lowell ASUN 4 Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, North Alabama, Stetson Big South 4 High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, USC Upstate NEC 4 Bryant, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn Big West 2 UC Riverside, UC San Diego CAA 2 Elon, William & Mary Horizon 2 Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State MEAC 2 Bethune-Cookman, UMES OVC 2 SIUE, UT Martin Southland 2 Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word Big Sky 1 Sacramento State MAAC 1 Quinnipiac Patriot 1 Army Southern 1 The Citadel SWAC 1 Grambling

You'll find no Power 5 teams among the uninvited. For the most part, these aren't teams that you will typically find themselves ranked in the AP Top 25 .

Realistically speaking, the best option for virtually any of these teams to make the NCAA tournament will be to win their conference tournament, a feat that grants an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the winners.