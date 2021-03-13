Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 13, 2021 Saturday, March 13 marks the deadline for NCAA tournament teams' March Madness availability NCAA: Deadline for teams' March Madness availability was Saturday Share NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt sat down with March Madness correspondent Andy Katz to discuss the deadline for potential NCAA tournament teams' March Madness availability, which is Saturday, March 13 at 11 p.m. ET. You can watch the complete interview above, as well as below on YouTube. The highlights of the interview are listed below, too. Here's everything you need to know, along with the timestamps from the interview: (1:05) Every team coming to Indianapolis must produce seven consecutive days of negative tests in order to clear medical protocol. Then, they must must have two negative tests upon arrival within the span of roughly 12 hours before they begin preparing for their first game. (1:29) There is a deadline of 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13 for teams to attest to their availability to play in the tournament, based upon the medical protocols. (1:46) So far, no teams have been eliminated from at-large consideration based upon COVID-related issues. (2:03) Any players or staff members who do test positive, or who are subject to contact tracing, can return to their team during the NCAA tournament after seven days of negative tests, following a period of quarantining based upon decisions made by their local health officials. (3:53) Eleven teams will arrive in Indianapolis on Saturday after clinching auto-bids earlier in the week. (4:26) Fifteen more automatic qualifiers will be decided Saturday. You can track every conference tournament and automatic qualifier here. (4:57) The selection committee put six more teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament field on Friday night, which means there are 39 teams that are in the pool for at-large consideration, but some of those teams will clinch automatic qualifier status, so those teams will enter the tournament as AQs, not at-large teams. (5:35) The selection committee will still need to select between three and seven at-large teams, based on conference tournament results. The committee hopes to have the entire field selected by Saturday night so that it can focus on seeding on Sunday. (6:30) Fifteen teams are still being considered for at-large spots and some of those teams can become automatic qualifiers if they win their respective conference tournaments. The complete 2021 NCAA tournament field will be revealed Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. COMPLETE NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY (1939-present) 1939-49 Brackets: 1939 |1940 | 1941 | 1942 | 1943 | 1944 | 1945 | 1946 | 1947 | 1948 | 1949 1950s: 1950 | 1951 |1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959 1960s: 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 |1967 | 1968 | 1969 1970s: 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979 1980s: 1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989 1990s: 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 2000s: 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 2010s: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video COVID-19 and college sports: Latest updates and schedules Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the undefeated DI men's college basketball teams through the 2020-21 season. READ MORE March Madness predictions: Every game picked NCAA.com picked the winner of every first-round game in the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE 2021 bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz Gonzaga will become the most recent undefeated NCAA champion since Indiana last did it in 1976, according to Andy Katz's 2021 NCAA bracket. READ MORE