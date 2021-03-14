NCAA.com | March 14, 2021 2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare Share The 2021 Big Ten tournament ended at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Illinois beat Ohio State for the title on Sunday. This marked the 12th time Indianapolis is holding the event. 2021 Big Ten tournament: Bracket Click or tap here for a printable bracket. 2021 Big Ten tournament: Schedule, scores All times ET. First round — Wednesday, March 10 Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota 51, No. 12 Northwestern 46 Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 72, No. 14 Nebraska 66 Second round — Thursday, March 11 Game 3: No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57 Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75 Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50 Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12 Game 7: No. 1 Michigan 79, No. 8 Maryland 66 Game 8: No. 5 Ohio State 87, No. 4 Purdue 78 (OT) Game 9: No. 2 Illinois 90, No. 7 Rutgers 68 Game 10: No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57 Semifinals — Saturday, March 13 Game 11: No. 5 Ohio State 68, No. 1 Michigan 67 Game 12: No. 2 Illinois 82, No. 3 Iowa 71 Championship — Sunday, March 14 No. 2 Illinois 91, No. 5 Ohio State 88 (OT) 2021 Big Ten tournament: Seeds Seeds 11 through 14 open play on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 5 through 10 then join starting in the second round. The top-4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. Michigan Illinois Iowa Purdue Ohio State Wisconsin Rutgers Maryland Michigan State Indiana Penn State Northwestern Minnesota Nebraska MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history Michigan State is the defending champion (2019 title) and has won the most championships overall with six. YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY 1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago 1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago 2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago 2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago 2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis 2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago 2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis 2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago 2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis 2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago 2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis 2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis 2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis 2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis 2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago 2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis 2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago 2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis 2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C. 2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City 2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan Chicago 5 NCAA bracket tips learned from studying every Bracket Challenge Game winner since 2015 We looked at every winning NCAA bracket since 2015 to find what it was that helped the likes of mjbrewer and KELSEY 2017 beat out millions of other March Madness prognosticators. READ MORE Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the undefeated DI men's college basketball teams through the 2020-21 season. READ MORE 5 potential Final Four dark horses in the 2021 NCAA tournament Here are the 5 teams with the best chance to be Final Four dark horses in this year's NCAA tournament, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE