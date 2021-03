2021 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare

How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare

One of the most fun aspects of March Madness happens before the tournament even starts — tracking and watching all of the conference tournaments.

This year, 31 conferences held tournaments (down one from 32 with the Ivy League not playing due to COVID-19) to earn spots in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Conference tournaments continued until right before selection show on Sunday, March 14. On Selection Sunday, Alabama (SEC), Colgate (Patriot League) and Illinois (Big Ten) were among the winners.

You can click or tap here to get a printable bracket for the tournament.